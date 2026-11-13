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Hunter Schafer brought a piece of the original Blade Runner to the premiere of its newest installment. The actress joined Michelle Yeoh in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 12, wearing eye makeup inspired by Daryl Hannah's replicant Pris.

The two stars posed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where the cast gathered to celebrate Blade Runner 2099. Their outfits ranged from Schafer's sculptural leather ensemble to Yeoh's combination of an elaborate jacket and denim.

The screening came ahead of the eight-episode limited series' arrival on Prime Video later this month. Set half a century after Blade Runner 2049, it brings the actresses together as unlikely partners in a transformed Los Angeles.

Schafer has also spoken about the action training behind the series, crediting Yeoh with teaching her how to perform falls without injuring herself.

Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh Pose Together at the Premiere

Schafer's brown-and-black corset dress featured a sculptural neckline and a structured leather bodice. An oversized chocolate-brown coat framed the short dress, which she wore with textured black tights, pointed heels and sparkling earrings.

Just Jared identified Schafer's outfit as Prada and Yeoh's as LaQuan Smith. Yeoh's textured brown jacket had pronounced shoulders and a high neckline, while dark flared jeans extended over her shoes. She carried a black clutch.

Deadline's photographs also captured creator and showrunner Silka Luisa and cast members Matthew Needham, Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben. The ensemble gathered for a group portrait alongside producers and studio executives.

Schafer's Makeup Pays Tribute to Daryl Hannah's Pris

Makeup artist Sandy Ganzer told Vogue that she wanted to adapt Pris's eye makeup for the red carpet. Hannah played the character in Ridley Scott's 1982 film, wearing a dark band of shadow across her face.

Ganzer used metallic gunmetal and smoky taupe shades from Natasha Denona's Glam palette, extending the color across Schafer's nose and toward her temples. She sharpened the upper edges while leaving the lower edges diffused.

Hairstylist Rena Calhoun kept the hair undone. Loose strands escaped from Schafer's updo, echoing the rough texture associated with Pris.

Michelle Yeoh Helped Schafer Learn the Action Work

The actresses had already appeared together during the show's summer promotion, joining Luisa for a Variety Studio interview at San Diego Comic-Con in July. That conversation introduced their partnership months before the Los Angeles premiere.

Speaking to ELLE in October, Schafer described Yeoh as a mother figure who helped her adjust to action work. She performed many of her own stunts, though falling safely required practice.

After watching Schafer hurt herself, Yeoh showed her how to distribute her weight when landing. Schafer said she enjoyed concentrating on movement during the action scenes.

Blade Runner 2099 Arrives on Prime Video November 25

Schafer plays Cora, a human fugitive who adopts the identity of a Blade Runner. According to Amazon, she is forced to partner with Olwen, Yeoh's replicant character, who has only days left to live.

Their assignment is to find a runaway hiding a truth that could destabilize the rebuilt city. Prime Video released the final trailer on November 9, showing the latest expansion of the universe established by Scott and continued in Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel.

Luisa, whose credits include Shining Girls, created the series and serves as showrunner. Scott is an executive producer, and Jonathan van Tulleken directed the first two episodes. All eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 will be available worldwide on Prime Video on November 25, 2026.