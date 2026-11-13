Image Credit:By Toglenn - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons.

Travis Barker says a diagnosis he described as “precancer of the esophagus” prompted him to quit smoking marijuana. At the height of the habit, the Blink-182 drummer said, he was getting through 10 to 15 blunts a day.

The musician, 50, revisited the experience during the November 11 episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi. Their conversation covered music, sobriety and Barker’s fear of flying.

Barker acknowledged that he still misses smoking, but running has become a bigger priority. He credited exercise with helping him maintain the changes he made after struggling with prescription painkillers and opioids.

He had spoken publicly about precancerous cells in 2012. In the years since, his commitment to fitness has grown into Run Travis Run, a project that invites fans to exercise alongside him.

Barker Recalls the Conversation With His Doctor

As PEOPLE reported, Barker asked his doctor whether the condition was serious. He recalled the physician calling it a “warning shot” and firmly telling him to stop smoking.

Barker had pictured himself following Willie Nelson’s example and continuing well into old age. He said he probably would have kept the habit without that medical warning.

The drummer compared running to therapy and said preparing for half-marathons encourages him to stay sober. Completing 13.1 miles, he explained, would be considerably harder while using drugs.

His Earlier Health Scare Changed His Daily Life

In the earlier interview published by MusicRadar, Barker said doctors had discovered eight stomach ulcers as well as precancerous cells in his throat. He described responding immediately by changing his habits.

He said changing his habits made him feel more consistently well. Mornings were no longer shaped by a hangover or the effects of having overdone things the night before.

Barker expressed gratitude for having an opportunity to act on the warning. He called it a “second chance,” reflecting on people who receive serious medical news without that earlier opportunity.

The Plane Crash Changed His Prescription Drug Use

On September 19, 2008, a private plane carrying Barker and musician Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein crashed during takeoff in Columbia, South Carolina. Both men survived, but the two pilots and two other passengers died.

Barker suffered severe burns and needed extensive medical care. In a 2021 interview with Men’s Health, he said his prescription drug dependence had begun partly through using medication to cope with his fear of flying.

After leaving the hospital, he recalled throwing out the medications he had been sent home with, including some still needed for his injuries. He credited surviving the crash with motivating him to stop misusing prescription drugs.

Running Became a Project He Shares With Fans

Barker rebuilt his activity gradually, starting with short walks and working up to runs. On his running project’s website, he recalls doctors questioning whether he would walk or play drums the same way again. His eventual touring routine included three-mile runs before shows.

He launched the project on June 18, 2024, with a video recreating Forrest Gump. Wearing a red cap, Barker jogged along a path while his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, called after him. The first events took place July 6 at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles area and July 21 at Citi Field in Queens. They paired morning runs with fitness classes and wellness activities, welcoming experienced runners and beginners.

In July 2025, Spotify announced a partnership covering four 5K events in Chicago, Palm Springs, Las Vegas and Santa Monica. Barker curated a training playlist for the series, and a portion of ticket proceeds was pledged to the humanitarian organization CORE.