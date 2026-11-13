Image Credit:Kathy Hutchins / Tinseltown / Shutterstock.

Ray Nicholson says he and his 89-year-old father, Jack Nicholson, “can’t talk about a lot.” Their shared devotion to the Los Angeles Lakers is the exception, giving them a subject they can discuss for hours.

The actor, 34, discussed their bond with his sister, Lorraine Nicholson, in a conversation published by Interview on November 11.

Ray is promoting The Mosquito Bowl, Peter Berg’s World War II drama adapted from Buzz Bissinger’s nonfiction book. The production gave him a chance to return to the sport he played in high school.

He portrays Tony Butkovich, a college football standout who served in the Marines. His co-stars include Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård and Tom Francis.

Ray Recalls a Lakers Game That Left Jack Laughing

During a March 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ray recalled attending Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals between the Lakers and Boston Celtics with his father.

As TheWrap reported, Jack had warned him to watch the players rather than the ball from their seats. Ray ignored that advice when a loose ball bounced toward him, excited by the possibility of touching it during the decisive game.

Then Kevin Garnett came charging after it. The Celtics player landed on Ray, while Jack managed to get out of the way. Ray looked over to find his father laughing. Garnett checked that he was all right before returning to the game.

A Serious Infection Changed Ray’s Football Plans

Ray had expected to play football at Boston College. In a separate October 30 interview with PEOPLE, he explained that he knew he lacked the physical gifts for a professional playing career and had imagined becoming a sports agent.

He told the outlet that a severe MRSA infection followed his final high school game. His arm became badly swollen, and doctors warned that amputation might be necessary if the infection spread. Recovering made him acknowledge that he wanted to act.

He admitted to Lorraine that he had been “really scared to tell dad.” Attending the University of Southern California broadened his appreciation of filmmaking. Jack’s approval still mattered, but Ray said acting was helping him discover his own identity.

Lorraine’s Reaction to His Performance Brought Them Both to Tears

At an Academy screening, Ray had no idea Lorraine was in the audience. He initially interpreted her enthusiastic applause at the post-film Q&A as a sign that his performance had gone over especially well.

When the discussion ended, she rushed toward him. They embraced and began crying. Ray said he later learned that Berg, Skarsgård and Francis had also become emotional watching them.

Lorraine told him how moving it was to see his hard work lead to a part that suited him. For Ray, her approval had been the highlight of promoting the movie.

The Mosquito Bowl Put the Cast Through Football and Military Training

The film follows four college players who join the Marines during World War II and take part in a football game before the Battle of Okinawa. According to Netflix, filming took place in Australia, including Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Preparation included a month of football drills and military training. Francis told ELLE that mornings involved three or four hours on the field, followed by similar stretches learning military movements and handling period rifles. He and Ray had also visited a New York Giants practice.

The training gave the actors time to build friendships before filming began. The Mosquito Bowl opened in select theaters on October 30 and begins streaming on Netflix on November 25.