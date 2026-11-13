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Madelaine Petsch and Tyga have reportedly split, with multiple sources confirming the end of their relationship to PEOPLE in a report published November 12.

The Riverdale actress, 32, and the rapper, 36, had been together for more than a year. The publication contacted representatives for both stars for comment, while the report left the reason and exact breakup date unspecified.

The news followed a positive assessment from a source close to the pair on September 24. "They're really happy and she's been spending time with his son too," the source said at the time.

Petsch had also acknowledged being in a relationship during an episode of Cosmopolitan's Blind Date released October 1. The conversation included her account of meeting Tyga before their romance attracted public attention.

Recent Outings Preceded the Breakup Report

In September, Petsch and Tyga visited Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They were described as affectionate during the Halloween event, which was among their more recent photographed outings together.

Tyga's son, King Cairo, is his only child with former partner Blac Chyna. He turned 14 on October 16.

Just Jared reported their July 10 visit to SoFi Stadium for Spain and Belgium's World Cup quarterfinal. Earlier, they visited West Hollywood's Bird Streets Club on January 9.

A Lakers Game Sparked Dating Speculation

They were photographed courtside at a February 19, 2025, Lakers game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Petsch wore a black leather jacket and jeans, while Tyga wore a yellow jacket and blue baseball cap at the game.

A week later, they attended Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party at Bar Marmont. The February 26 event brought more photographs of them sitting close together, followed by images of Petsch linking arms with Tyga as they left. Inside, they spent time with her former co-star Lili Reinhart and Reinhart's boyfriend, Jack Martin.

According to Cosmopolitan, Petsch traced their first meeting to Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party in 2024. She had dressed as Kim Possible, while her friend and former Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes went as Shego.

Early reports offered different accounts of when their friendship became romantic. A March 2025 source told Us Weekly they had been dating for about four months, while TMZ reported that the relationship had begun about a month earlier.

Coachella Brought Their Romance Onto Instagram

Petsch shared photographs from Coachella on April 21, 2025, captioning the collection "madschella." As Music-News reported, one image showed her resting her head on Tyga's shoulder. Another captured them facing away from the camera with their arms around each other.

Tyga shared his own festival collection under the caption "WTCHELLY," including an image of Petsch walking beside him. By the time Cosmopolitan published its October relationship timeline, Petsch's original carousel had been deleted.

Petsch Explained Her Approach to Privacy

During her September 17, 2025, appearance on Call Her Daddy, Petsch declined to tell host Alex Cooper whether she was single or in a relationship. She explained that she had spent a decade trying to separate her public and private lives and had found that balance difficult.

"I know I'm on a show where I should be talking about my relationships, but like, I'm not going to," she said, according to Us Weekly. Cooper said she respected the decision and understood wanting to find out whether a relationship worked privately before sharing it with the public.

When discussing what she valued in a partner, Petsch named consistency, kindness, communication and support for her career. She explained that her work could involve romantic scenes with co-stars, making trust and a partner's understanding particularly important.