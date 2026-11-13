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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau stepped out for dinner with friends in Beverly Hills on November 11, holding hands as they left E. Baldi.

Photographs published by Page Six showed the singer, 42, and the former Canadian prime minister, 54, smiling outside the restaurant. The outlet also reported that Trudeau opened the door of a black vehicle for Perry.

The dinner came two days after Perry's former husband, Russell Brand, received a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Perry and Trudeau first attracted attention as a couple in July 2025, when they were photographed dining in Montreal during her Lifetimes Tour. Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023; they share three children.

The Couple Dressed Casually for Dinner

For the Beverly Hills evening, Perry paired an off-the-shoulder black top with high-waisted light-wash jeans and black heeled ankle boots. According to InStyle, her accessories included a small black purse, a belt and ornate earrings. She wore her dark hair in a bun.

Trudeau chose a navy knit sweater, dark jeans and black shoes. DeuxMoi shared the photographs on November 12, crediting Backgrid, along with a short video of the couple approaching their vehicle.

Their previous Los Angeles dates included the September 19 opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. For that event, Perry wore a strapless white Christian Siriano gown, while Trudeau chose a black suit, as Us Weekly reported.

Perry Praised Trudeau's Support on Tour

Before sharing their Japan photographs, the couple had been seen holding hands outside the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris during Perry's October 2025 birthday celebrations. They later made their red carpet debut at the June 2026 Tribeca premiere of her concert film.

In a September 2, 2026, interview with PEOPLE, Perry reflected on a difficult year that included her separation from Orlando Bloom, her partner of about nine years and the father of her daughter, Daisy Dove. She said an August 2025 list of hopes ended with "True Love."

Trudeau had attended 10 of her 20 most recent concerts, she added. "He knows the words, he's supportive, and he's in awe; it's super healing," Perry said of having him in the audience.

Brand's Sentencing Followed Four Guilty Verdicts

A jury convicted Brand on November 5 of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offenses occurred between 2004 and 2009. He denied the charges and was acquitted of two additional rape counts and attempted indecent assault, according to Reuters.

Perry and Brand married in India in October 2010. He filed for divorce in December 2011, after 14 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in July 2012.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry said she had struggled with Brand's response to her independence and authority while touring. She described his behavior as "very controlling" and recalled learning that he wanted a divorce through a text message.