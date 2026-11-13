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Peter Weber and Jadeyn Carr are engaged. The former Bachelor star announced the news on Instagram on November 11, sharing three photographs of the couple together in New York City's Central Park.

Weber, 35, and Carr, 26, posed beside the water with her oval diamond ring on display. One photograph showed her playfully covering his eyes with her hand, while another captured him kissing her cheek.

The announcement comes just over two months after the couple revealed on September 3 that they were expecting twins. They first made their relationship public in August, when Carr appeared in Weber's summer photographs.

Carr is a registered nurse and model who graduated from Regis University in Colorado in 2023. She later moved to Hawaii, where she began pursuing modeling alongside her nursing career.

Bachelor Nation Celebrates Weber and Carr's Engagement

Weber kept his caption brief: "Marry Me @jadeyncarr," followed by a red heart. Carr shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories, adding her own response: "my forever!!!"

Adam Gottschalk, whose wife is fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven, had a joke for the commercial airline pilot. "Dang it, I lost a bet with Raven that you were gonna propose on a plane!!" he wrote, according to Parade. He also congratulated them and said they would make wonderful parents.

Weber's former castmate Tyler Cameron added, "Nicely done sir!!" Dr. Joe Park worked the babies into his congratulations, joking about whether he should be addressing two people or four, as reported by Us Weekly.

Carr Reflects on Preparing for Twins

The pregnancy announcement featured a black-and-white photo booth collage captioned "1 + 1 = 4." Its four pictures included Weber kissing Carr's baby bump, along with photographs of the couple kissing and embracing.

Weber's brother Jack wrote that he could not wait to meet the babies. Fellow reality stars Joey Graziadei and Kendall Long also congratulated the parents-to-be.

In October, Carr described the exhaustion, hormonal changes and adjustments to her changing body that had accompanied pregnancy. According to PEOPLE, she said the experience had deepened her admiration for the strength involved in carrying children. "Womanhood is a superpower," she wrote.

Barbara Weber Welcomes Carr Into the Family

Carr had already joined Weber's family for a trip to the Adirondack Mountains, where they celebrated his birthday. The getaway appeared in his "Summer '26" Instagram collection, showing the couple spending time with his relatives.

His mother, Barbara Weber, shared her approval in a separate post. "SO HAPPY YOU BROUGHT HER HOME!!" she wrote beside a photograph of the pair. Weber replied, "So this is what you meant all along," according to Bachelor Nation.

The exchange recalled Barbara's tearful appeal during her son's 2020 season of The Bachelor. After meeting contestant Hannah Ann Sluss, she urged Weber to bring her home. Years later, the family was using the familiar phrase to welcome Carr.

Weber Previously Got Engaged on The Bachelor

Weber entered the franchise on Hannah Brown's 2019 season of The Bachelorette, where he finished third. He returned the following year as the lead of The Bachelor's 24th season.

His season ended with a proposal to Sluss, but they separated before the finale aired. A brief relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett followed. He later dated another contestant, Kelley Flanagan, on and off until 2023, as Swooon recalled in its profile of Carr.

In a February 2025 interview, Weber told PEOPLE he hoped to find someone kind, adventurous and close to family, with whom he could feel completely at ease. "You can't ever force it, but I have faith in due time that'll work out," he said.