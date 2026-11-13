Image Credit:fightbasics/ Instagram.

Undefeated UFC fighter Tommy McMillen was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a bathroom at Cake nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona. The emergency happened Sunday, November 8, in the city’s Old Town district.

A Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson told TMZ Sports that the 28-year-old was stable upon arrival, without apparent complications threatening his life.

The featherweight trains at Red Hawk Academy in Arizona with Tim Welch and former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

McMillen has won all 12 of his professional fights, with five victories by knockout and five by submission. He has competed three times inside the UFC’s Octagon since earning his place on the roster last year.

Police Administered Narcan at the Nightclub

Responding officers moved McMillen out of the bathroom before administering Narcan. They reported seeing a white, powdery substance on the floor nearby, according to the account published by MMA Fighting.

Narcan is a brand of naloxone, which the FDA approves for treating known or suspected opioid overdoses. The substance found near McMillen and the cause of his medical emergency remain unconfirmed.

Tim Welch Shares Update as McMillen Looks Toward Another Fight

In a November 12 Instagram update, Welch described McMillen as “completely OK” and said he had trained on Wednesday, November 11. He shared the message alongside a photograph of the fighter.

“Ready for a short notice call UFC,” McMillen wrote in an Instagram message quoted by MMA Mania on November 13. His official UFC profile listed no upcoming opponent or event that day.

In an April 2 interview with the UFC, McMillen recalled how Welch invited him to rent a room in O’Malley’s new Arizona house. He had been contacting the coach about his ambition to become a fighter. When the invitation came in 2017, he packed his Honda Accord, which had no air conditioning, and drove from Montana to join them.

McMillen Built His Career From Montana Wrestling to UFC Wins

McMillen grew up in Great Falls, Montana, and won two state wrestling championships while attending Great Falls High School. He went unbeaten in seven amateur MMA fights before turning professional in 2019. His opportunity to earn a UFC contract came on September 2, 2025, against David Mgoyan on Dana White’s Contender Series. After a difficult opening round, McMillen recovered to win a majority decision. Two judges favored him 29-28, while the third scored the fight a draw.

He made his promotional debut on April 4, 2026, stopping Manolo Zecchini with strikes in the first round. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors. On July 18, he stopped Alberto Montes in the third round and received a Performance of the Night bonus. He landed 252 significant strikes against Montes, wearing down his opponent with sustained pressure and body shots.

His latest appearance came against Marwan Rahiki at Noche UFC in Glendale on September 12. Rahiki nearly finished McMillen in the second round, but McMillen rallied in the third to secure a unanimous decision. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27, and the contest received Fight of the Night honors.