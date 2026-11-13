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Katya Kuropas is J.J. McCarthy’s wife and the mother of their son, Rome Micah McCarthy. They began dating on October 8, 2018, when the future NFL quarterback was a high school sophomore.

They stayed together when McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Florida and throughout his years at Michigan, where Kuropas regularly attended his games.

After Michigan’s January 2024 national championship win, she wrote, “I’m so proud of you, my love. Words can’t describe. You did it!” McCarthy replied, “I wouldn’t be here without you,” according to PEOPLE.

Kuropas now uses @katyamccarthyy on Instagram, where the couple shares family photographs. McCarthy, 23, is back in an NFL starting role with the New York Giants.

Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy Married in Mexico

The couple exchanged vows on April 11, 2026, at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in San José del Cabo, Mexico. About 60 relatives and friends attended the outdoor ceremony, according to the New York Post.

Kuropas wore a lace gown and Christian Louboutin heels, with her bridesmaids in pale pink dresses. White and pink roses lined the aisle overlooking the ocean. McCarthy’s beige suit had a collage of photographs from their relationship inside the jacket, alongside a leather patch bearing their wedding date.

The celebration incorporated Kuropas’s Ukrainian heritage through a korovai, a braided ceremonial bread, embroidered towels and floral wreaths. Style Me Pretty reported that the couple’s longtime Ukrainian Catholic priest traveled to Cabo to officiate. Amy Abbott Events planned the festivities.

Guests could enjoy a nonalcoholic cucumber and basil drink called “When in Rome,” named for their son. The newlyweds chose Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for their first dance and shared wedding photographs on Instagram later that month.

Their Engagement Announcement Featured Their Dog, Marley

McCarthy and Kuropas announced their engagement in January 2024 with beach photographs featuring their puppy, Marley. The joint Instagram post carried the caption, “Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever.”

The wedding feature describes the proposal taking place at home after Michigan’s championship parade. McCarthy had surprised Kuropas with the puppy, then got down on one knee while she was playing with Marley and waited for her to look up.

Kuropas Has Shared Her Experience of Becoming a Mother

The couple announced in May 2025 that they were expecting a boy. On September 12 that year, they shared news of his arrival, calling him “The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!!”

Their joint Instagram carousel included photographs of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and McCarthy holding him in his arms. The announcement drew congratulations from the Vikings, his teammate Walter Rouse and comedian Nick Swardson.

McCarthy had missed Minnesota’s practice the previous day to accompany Kuropas to the hospital, returning to the field the following morning. As On SI reported, coach Kevin O’Connell joked that he had offered advice about what to say, and what to avoid saying, during the delivery.

On Rome’s first birthday, Kuropas reflected on the fear she had felt when she learned she was pregnant at 21. In the post quoted by Swooon, she wrote that “there’s literally nothing better than being a mom, especially yours!!” and said she looked forward to watching him grow.

McCarthy’s NFL Career Has Taken Him From Minnesota to New York

Minnesota selected McCarthy tenth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a knee injury sidelined him for his rookie season. He returned in 2025 and finished with a 6-4 record across ten starts.

The Giants acquired him on September 28, 2026, for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft after starter Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury. Coach John Harbaugh named McCarthy the starter in October.

In his third start for New York on November 12, McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 yards. The Giants lost 24-21 to the Washington Commanders.