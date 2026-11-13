Image Credit: Wichita County Jail.

A man distracted a convenience-store clerk while a woman went behind the counter to steal lottery tickets, according to Wichita Falls police. Investigators say 75 tickets worth $3,070 were taken and the winning tickets produced $1,635 in prizes.

Demarion Orion Cooper and Marissa Rena Diaz were arrested November 9, 2026, and booked into the Wichita County Jail, as KFDX reported November 11. Each faces a theft allegation and a separate felony accusation of claiming lottery prizes by fraud.

Police received the theft report November 7 from the Stripes store on Kell West Boulevard. Officer Matthew Peer's affidavit places the theft around 4:02 a.m., more than five hours before officers took the report.

A magistrate set bond at $20,000 on each of the two lottery-related allegations against each defendant on November 10. That totals $40,000 per person for this incident, separate from bonds in other cases.

The Clerk Was Drawn Away From the Counter Twice

Peer's two-page arrest-warrant affidavit in Cooper's lottery-fraud case describes a coordinated distraction. He wrote that Cooper asked the clerk for something, drawing both men out of the camera's view while Diaz went behind the counter.

Diaz allegedly unrolled lower-value tickets and carried them outside to a white Mazda. The pair returned and repeated the tactic, with Diaz taking higher-value tickets on the second trip, according to the affidavit.

When Cooper returned with the clerk, he tried to purchase three energy drinks, but the transaction was declined. Peer wrote that both then left the store.

Winning Tickets Were Cashed at Two Different Truck Stops

Officers traced redemptions to Love's and the Flying J Truck Stop. Peer wrote that Cooper cashed tickets at Love's, while Diaz redeemed tickets at Flying J.

According to the interviews described in the affidavit, Diaz said the theft was her idea and that she recruited Cooper to help. Cooper acknowledged distracting the clerk and communicating with Diaz by phone during the theft, Peer wrote.

Diaz also told investigators she had previously worked at Love's and did not want to be recognized there, according to the affidavit. She said that was why Cooper redeemed tickets at that location.

An officer familiar with the pair identified them from surveillance footage. Peer located their Mazda, and police stopped the vehicle and took both occupants to the station for interviews.

Court Records List Two Felony Allegations for Each Defendant

The November 10 bond orders identify the theft accusation as a state jail felony involving property valued at least $2,500 but less than $30,000. The separate lottery-prize fraud accusation is a third-degree felony involving more than $200 but no more than $10,000.

Cooper's lottery-related cases are PF-03671-26 and PF-03673-26; Diaz's are PF-03669-26 and PF-03672-26. The county summaries recorded November 10 filing dates and identified them as pre-file cases received from jail.

KFDX reported combined bonds of $47,500 for Cooper and $42,500 for Diaz on November 11. Those totals included separate theft cases beyond the lottery incident. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Report Stolen Tickets Before They Can Be Redeemed

The Texas Lottery's stolen-ticket guidance tells retailers to call the Brightstar hotline at 800-458-0884 within 24 hours of discovering missing inventory. For stolen tickets, stores must then report the theft to local police, obtain a case number and call the hotline again within 24 hours to provide it.

Prompt reporting allows the tickets to be deactivated, preventing validation. The guidance warns that retailers remain financially responsible for the affected range of tickets if validations occur.

The lottery also recommends keeping accurate records of game, pack and ticket numbers so missing inventory can be identified. Tickets later found after being reported lost or stolen must be returned to the lottery sales representative, not put back on sale.