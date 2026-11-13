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Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year gala in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 11.

The actress, 38, arrived arm in arm with the Venezuelan musician, 37, at the MGM Grand Conference Center. The two exchanged smiles while posing together, according to HELLO!.

Montenegro attended with Rawayana, the band he fronts, which was among the acts performing in a tribute to Daddy Yankee. The reggaeton star was being recognized for his career and humanitarian work.

The celebration took place one night before the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. De Armas joined an evening that brought together musicians who had influenced the honoree and younger artists whose work he influenced.

De Armas Chooses Wiederhoeft for Their Debut

De Armas wore a black ensemble from Wiederhoeft’s spring 2027 collection, pairing a structured moiré corset with an embroidered Chantilly lace skirt. The off-the-shoulder neckline featured lace cap sleeves, while beaded fringe added detail to the sheer skirt.

Stylist Samantha McMillen completed the outfit with a Fiametta necklace and matching bracelet in white gold, according to Red Carpet Fashion Awards. De Armas wore her hair straight and loose, with black pointed-toe heels beneath the floor-length skirt.

Montenegro chose an oversized black suit with a white shirt, dark tie and tinted glasses. After the couple’s photographs, de Armas stepped away while he and his bandmates spoke with reporters, Latin Times reported.

Rawayana Joins the Daddy Yankee Tribute

Montenegro helped form Rawayana in Caracas in 2007, developing a sound that combines reggae, rock, funk and Caribbean influences. The group won Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the 2025 Grammys for ¿Quién trae las cornetas?, its first Grammy win, according to the Recording Academy.

At the gala, Rawayana joined Farruko and Kapo for a reggae interpretation of “La Despedida.” The Latin Recording Academy described a program tracing his music from its beginnings in San Juan through its international success. DJ Playero, who first recorded Daddy Yankee, performed a set recalling reggaeton’s early years.

Feid, Trueno, Tito El Bambino and Jowell & Randy teamed up for “Gasolina,” while J Balvin performed “Tu Príncipe.” Daddy Yankee closed with “Sonríele,” “BOTZ” and “Lo Que Pasó, Pasó” before receiving the honor from J Balvin and LL Cool J.

Rawayana’s album ¿Dónde Es El After? earned an Album of the Year nomination at this year’s Latin Grammys. Montenegro went on to share the Best Alternative Song award on November 12 as one of the writers of Jorge Drexler’s “Ante la duda, baila,” the song Drexler had performed to open the previous evening’s tribute gala.

Their Public Outings Stretch From Spain to Las Vegas

The couple’s summer appearances included a Rubén Blades concert at Madrid’s Noches del Botánico festival. They were photographed together again on the Spanish island of Formentera on August 2, kissing and holding hands during a seaside outing.

On October 6, Montenegro accompanied de Armas to Louis Vuitton’s women’s spring/summer 2027 presentation in Paris. The actress, a house ambassador, walked hand in hand with him on the way to the show, as Wealth of Geeks previously reported.

Earlier during Latin Grammy week, de Armas watched Montenegro play at Sony Music Latin Iberia’s El Partido soccer event at Las Vegas’ Cashman Complex. Latin Times reporter Alicia Civita, who attended the match, saw her cheering from the sidelines. Montenegro and Rawayana bandmate Abeja played for Team Red alongside Argentine rapper Milo J, while Trueno joined the opposing Team Black.