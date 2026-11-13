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Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen held hands as they posed for photographers at the New York premiere of Focker-in-Law on Wednesday, November 11. The couple attended the event together at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The 83-year-old actor returns as Jack Byrnes in the fourth Meet the Parents movie. It is the franchise’s first installment since Little Fockers in 2010.

The premiere’s backdrop resembled a suburban home, a setting familiar to audiences who have watched Jack scrutinize his son-in-law, Greg Focker, throughout the series.

Several cast members brought family or partners along. Ben Stiller attended with wife Christine Taylor and their son Quinlin, while Ariana Grande arrived with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez.

Tiffany Chen Chooses a Blue Patterned Gown for the Premiere

De Niro wore a dark jacket over a gray turtleneck, with brown trousers and black dress shoes. Chen chose a floor-length, strapless blue gown with a diamond-shaped pattern and a dropped waist.

Her accessories included a gray knit wrap, a layered gold-tone necklace and a woven black-and-gray handbag. She finished the look with embellished pointed-toe heels and wore her hair pulled back, according to InStyle.

Another outing followed the next evening. On November 12, the pair attended the Museum of Modern Art’s Chanel-presented Film Benefit honoring Steven Spielberg, PEOPLE reported.

De Niro and Chen Met While Making The Intern

De Niro and Chen met while making Nancy Meyers’ 2015 comedy The Intern, which also starred Anne Hathaway. A martial arts instructor, Chen played a tai chi teacher who works with De Niro’s character, retired executive Ben Whittaker.

She later offered a playful assessment of him as a student. “I’ve had better students, but he was OK,” Chen told Gayle King on CBS Mornings in July 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight. “He had a lot of other stuff to do in the movie!”

The two were publicly linked in August 2021, when they were photographed together during a vacation in the South of France. Asked by King what she valued most about De Niro, Chen pointed to his love for his family.

The Couple Share Three-Year-Old Daughter Gia

De Niro and Chen welcomed Gia Virginia in April 2023. She is their first child together and the actor’s seventh. He was 79 when she was born and has six older children from previous relationships.

In a February 2024 interview with PEOPLE, De Niro described the happiness he felt spending time with his youngest child. “So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment,” he said. He added that his older children and grandchildren enjoyed being with her.

He has also acknowledged the difficulty of fitting family life around work. During an August 2026 interview with the magazine, he said there was no simple formula for balancing the two and admitted feeling guilty about occasions when he could not be there for his children.

A New Generation Tests Greg Focker in Focker-in-Law

In the new film, Greg’s adult son Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, brings his girlfriend Olivia, played by Grande, home for Jack’s 80th birthday. Henry plans to propose, but his father grows suspicious as the rest of the family embraces her.

Stiller’s Greg sets out to prove Olivia is hiding something. Returning cast members include Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo, while Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco join the ensemble.

John Hamburg, who co-wrote the previous three movies, wrote and directed the new installment. De Niro and Stiller are also among its producers. Focker-in-Law opens in theaters on November 25, 2026, according to Universal Pictures.