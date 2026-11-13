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Lionel Richie returned to the Las Vegas stage on November 11 following a heart procedure, greeting fans with an emphatic "I'm back!" The 77-year-old singer resumed his King of Hearts residency at Encore Theater inside Wynn Las Vegas.

His representative had announced a break from performing in September, and three October appearances at the venue were subsequently postponed. Wednesday's concert marked his first show since that pause.

"I'm doing just fine," Richie told the audience, thanking everyone who had checked on him. Footage recorded by concertgoer John Pascarella captured the singer reassuring the crowd before launching into jokes about how he wanted to mark the occasion.

The performance opened with "Hello" before a packed house, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Richie encouraged fans to sing along whenever he pointed his microphone toward them.

Richie Makes Himself the Guest of Honor

The singer decided the evening should be a tribute to himself. He joked that he needed to arrange the celebration before someone else organized a Lionel Richie tribute down the street, then expanded his proposal to an entire week of celebrating his career.

During a break, a crew member brought him an electrolyte drink, E! News reported. Richie used the pause to joke about his new routine before returning to the piano.

He recalled previously reaching for water when he felt dizzy, only to be told he needed electrolytes. Now, he joked, he drank them throughout the day, while his doctor had reminded him that proper meals belonged in the routine, too.

Kenny Rogers Joins the Show on Video

Richie introduced a new moment for his Las Vegas audience by performing "Lady" alongside video of the late Kenny Rogers. The Review-Journal described it as the first time he had included that video duet in his Vegas show.

The song prompted a memory of the 1983 American Music Awards, when Rogers publicly thanked Richie for writing it. Richie credited that recognition with helping launch his solo career, recalling the support he received from another established performer.

The set reached back to his Commodores years with songs including "Easy" and "Sail On." He also performed "We Are the World," bringing the audience together in song, before closing the concert with "All Night Long."

Earlier Health Problems Interrupted His Tour

As Wealth of Geeks previously reported, Richie became dizzy during the June 24 opening night of his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in St. Paul, Minnesota. He sat down while performing "Dancing on the Ceiling," and the show ended early. He resumed performing in Pittsburgh on June 30.

Another hospital visit followed his August 29 appearance at The Muny in St. Louis. On September 22, his representative confirmed a procedure for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. The spokesperson told ABC News that the doctor said it had gone perfectly.

Three fall concerts with Earth, Wind & Fire in San Francisco, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, were postponed. JamBase cited notices from all three venues saying tickets would be honored when new dates were arranged.

More Vegas Shows and American Idol Await

Richie confirmed his television plans through a recorded message during Luke Bryan's September 24 concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Bryan and Carrie Underwood were together onstage for the announcement that all three judges would return for American Idol's 25th season, with Ryan Seacrest continuing as host.

ABC has scheduled the season premiere for Monday, February 8, 2027, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. An anniversary special, American Idol at 25, will air one week earlier, on February 1.

His remaining Wynn Las Vegas dates are November 13 and 14, followed by January 8 and 9, 2027. All four performances are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.