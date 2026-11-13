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Alanis Morissette brought Ben Affleck into her concert with a pointed movie callback. Recounting an exchange she attributed to her former co-star, the singer played a clip of his character's death in Dogma.

The moment came on November 11, during the final night of her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock Traumedy residency at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The audience laughed as the screen behind her supplied the cinematic punchline.

The 52-year-old was reflecting on the judgments she has faced throughout her career. Her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill brought international fame, along with scrutiny that she said extended well beyond the music.

Entertainment Weekly shared footage of the exchange in its November 12 coverage. TheWrap reported that Affleck's representative did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Morissette Names Affleck Before the Film Clip

"I've even had a guy ask me why I didn't lead with my sexuality," Morissette told the crowd, before adding, "Thank you, Ben Affleck." Her account left the timing and surrounding details of that conversation unspecified.

In Kevin Smith's 1999 supernatural comedy, Morissette plays God and Affleck portrays the fallen angel Bartleby. The selected scene shows her character defeating his with her voice. Affleck and Matt Damon play angels whose plan to return to Heaven through a loophole threatens the existence of the universe.

Affleck spoke warmly about the production in a 2025 Associated Press interview during promotion for The Accountant 2. He included Morissette among the performers he enjoyed working with, alongside Linda Fiorentino, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek, and described the ensemble as "such a cool cast."

She Recalls Struggling to Find Support

Morissette named Joni Mitchell, Sinéad O'Connor, Tori Amos, Courtney Love and Billy Corgan among the musicians she remembered criticizing her publicly. She described feeling particularly disappointed by women she had admired, recalling a competitive atmosphere in the 1990s when she had hoped to find solidarity.

Her account of life in the public eye included criticism of her appearance, weight, values and relationships. She also recalled judgments about her approaches to parenting and education, describing scrutiny that continued across different stages of her career.

She also recalled calling Johnny Depp while looking for a friend and being met with a question about why she was contacting him. Elliott Smith and Tupac Shakur left her with different memories: she described both musicians as kind and supportive. EW said it had contacted Mitchell, Depp, Amos, Love and Corgan for comment.

Her Podcast Disclosure Came Earlier This Month

On the November 3 episode of Handsome, Morissette joined Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin. Near the end, Feimster jokingly asked whether difficult experiences with men had ever made her want to become a lesbian.

"I'm pansexual, so yeah," Morissette replied. When Notaro asked whether she was serious, she confirmed it and joked about saving the revelation for the closing moments.

Wealth of Geeks covered that conversation on November 8. Morissette has been married to musician Mario "Souleye" Treadway since 2010, and they have three children.

The Residency Combines Music and Personal Stories

Morissette produced, performed and co-wrote Butterfly with a Machete, which YouTube Theater describes as a multimedia musical stage play. The production combines her songs with storytelling and reflections on fame, trauma and relationships.

The Los Angeles engagement consisted of four performances beginning November 5. It followed the show's first run in Las Vegas in 2025, when Morissette presented it over eight nights.

Her next listed Las Vegas performance is scheduled for January 1, 2027, at BleauLive Theater. Fontainebleau Las Vegas advertises that booking as an Alanis Morissette concert featuring music from her catalog.