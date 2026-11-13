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Jen Affleck's new castmates wanted to know whether Mormon teachings would shape her next relationship. During a conversation on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, the reality star was asked if she planned to follow the faith's law of chastity.

The 27-year-old filed for divorce from Zac Affleck on November 3 after seven years of marriage. ABC News obtained the court documents, which were filed in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, Utah.

Jen and Zac share three children, Nora, Luca and Penelope, and are expecting their fourth. Their earlier separation and reconciliation became part of the original series, as Wealth of Geeks previously reported.

The spinoff brings Jen into a new California group that includes Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods and Bobbi Althoff. She is the only member of the original cast joining the new ensemble.

Jen Explains Her Approach to Chastity

Jen introduced a “just curious chest” to encourage the women to speak openly, according to PEOPLE. She hoped the game would help the group get to know one another without repeating the conflict caused by a similar activity among the original cast.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches that sexual intimacy should be reserved for marriage and requires fidelity between spouses. Asked about following that teaching, Jen reminded the women that she was still pregnant and expressed support for other people making their own choices.

She acknowledged that Zac had not been her first partner. Aspyn encouraged her to decide for herself about waiting until another marriage. In a confessional, Jen explained, “I'm not going to give that part of myself to another man until I'm really ready.”

Why Jen Chose to File Now

Jen disputed reports that Zac was blindsided by her decision. In a November 5 interview with Swooon, published November 10, she said they had been discussing divorce for approximately a year. She described finding the right moment to leave as especially difficult with children involved.

After filming ended, family trips, a reunion and other commitments repeatedly complicated the timing. Jen wanted the children to settle into their new home after the move to California before making another major change to their lives.

She ultimately decided to act before giving birth, knowing that the postpartum period would bring additional demands. Jen described the present circumstances as difficult but said she believed moving forward was the right decision.

Reality TV Changed How She Saw Her Marriage

Speaking with Extra in an interview published November 11, Jen said appearing on the original series helped her recognize problems she had previously overlooked. Watching the first season, including the couple's disagreement surrounding a Chippendales outing, prompted her to reconsider the relationship.

She credited the experience with helping her find the strength to leave. Without reality television, she believed she might have remained married until the children were grown. She said she had continued trying to repair the relationship despite viewers urging her to end it.

“I'm just putting on a brave face right now,” Jen told the outlet. She described taking things one step at a time and making decisions around what she believed would be best for her children.

The Spinoff Brings Different Views on Faith

All eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premiered November 12. Hulu confirmed availability on its service and through Hulu on Disney+ for U.S. bundle subscribers, with Disney+ carrying the series internationally.

In a separate November 10 PEOPLE interview, Jen said religious differences were more pronounced within the new group than among the Utah cast. Castmate Ashleigh Pease pointed to the series' greater emphasis on active and inactive church members, explaining that their different values required adjustments early in filming and prompted direct conversations within the group.