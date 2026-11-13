Image Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.

Christie Brinkley is sharing a familiar sunscreen favorite and the label she checks when shopping for skincare. The 72-year-old supermodel keeps returning to Supergoop! Glowscreen, while looking for Leaping Bunny certification on the products she buys.

Brinkley discussed her preferences with Page Six Style at Humane World for Animals' To the Rescue! Gala in New York City on November 6. The interview, published November 11, covered beauty products and the animals she cares for at home.

Skin protection has become a particular focus for the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model since her experience with skin cancer. In March 2024, she disclosed that doctors had removed basal cell carcinoma from her face after catching it early.

At the fundraiser, Brinkley presented Emulate Inc. with the Corporate Conscience Award. The company was being honored for its work toward reducing the use of animals in scientific research.

Why Glowscreen Stays in Her Routine

Brinkley praised the sunscreen's texture, particularly compared with formulas she finds drying. "It's so creamy and moisturizing feeling," she told Page Six Style. She added, "It's really, really good under makeup."

Supergoop! describes the formula as a tinted, broad-spectrum SPF 40 sunscreen that doubles as a primer. Brinkley previously singled out the Dawn shade in an interview published by InStyle in June 2026, saying she liked the glow it added.

Brinkley also enjoys browsing her local health food store for oils and named OSEA's Undaria Algae Body Oil among her favorites. The California company says it makes the formula by soaking Undaria seaweed in a blend of botanical oils.

Her Skincare Routine Has Changed Over Time

Archival interview from September 2016.

Brinkley learned about her skin cancer while accompanying one of her daughters to a dermatology appointment. At the end of the visit, she asked the doctor to inspect a small spot she had noticed while applying foundation. A biopsy followed, she explained in an Instagram post covered by Us Weekly.

In a May 2025 interview with NewBeauty, she said she began every day with sun protection. She was also searching for a replacement for a discontinued Giorgio Armani foundation she had enjoyed using because it contained SPF.

Brinkley discussed changes to her cosmetic routine in that conversation, too. She said she had stopped using facial fillers in the preceding years because she wanted to preserve her own appearance. She remained open to some treatments, including occasional Botox in her neck and laser resurfacing twice a year.

Animal Welfare Shapes Her Beauty Choices

The Leaping Bunny standard requires certified companies to prevent new animal testing of their cosmetics and ingredients after a fixed cutoff date. Participating businesses must monitor suppliers, renew their commitment annually and agree to independent audits if selected.

Emulate's work addresses animal use in scientific research. Its organ-on-a-chip systems use living human cells to reproduce aspects of organ function, helping researchers study disease and potential treatments while reducing reliance on animal testing. The company's work includes efforts to secure scientific validation and regulatory acceptance for those methods.

According to Humane World for Animals, the evening raised more than $2 million. Neil Patrick Harris hosted, Vanessa Carlton performed and Amy Sedaris made an appearance. Guests at Cipriani 42nd Street were served a plant-based dinner prepared by chefs from Overthrow Hospitality.

Holiday Treats Are Planned for the Dogs

Brinkley is preparing to spoil her own dog, Chester, and Lionel, who belongs to her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook. She frequently looks after her daughter's pet and described the arrangement with a joke: "I'm Lionel's official babysitter."

The dogs receive Halloween costumes, but Christmas brings edible presents. Brinkley said she plans to give them chew treats and named Wild Weenies among their favorites.