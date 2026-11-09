Investigators Say She Claimed No Income While Getting Paid. Now She Faces a $21,789 SNAP Fraud Case

Image Credit: Linn County Sheriff's Office / Linn County Jail.

An Iowa woman is accused of collecting $21,789 more in food assistance than she was entitled to receive by understating her earnings over a two-year period.

Investigators allege that some of her income declarations reported no earnings despite records showing she was receiving paychecks.

Aeryka Ashleigh Walker, 38, of Palo, faces charges of first-degree fraudulent practice and ongoing criminal conduct. A criminal complaint was filed November 3 in Linn County, according to the court docket.

KCRG reported the allegations on November 7, citing the complaint. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps eligible households purchase groceries, with benefit amounts based on household income, deductible expenses and household size.

Paycheck Records Contradicted Income Reported to the State

The alleged false income reporting occurred between July 2024 and July 2026, according to The Gazette's account of a Linn County criminal complaint. Investigators with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing examined documents and statements Walker provided to the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to KCRG's account of the complaint, records showed Walker was working and receiving regular pay while reporting lower earnings or no income. Investigators said the excess benefits often amounted to $300 or more per month.

Court Docket Lists Two Felonies and a $35,000 Bond

The Linn County court docket lists ongoing criminal conduct under Section 706A.2(4) as a Class B felony and first-degree fraudulent practice under Section 714.9 as a Class C felony. The case is numbered 06571 FECR166885.

Under Iowa's fraudulent-practice law, an offense involving more than $10,000 falls within the first-degree classification. The ongoing-criminal-conduct provision cited in Walker's case concerns unlawful activity committed for financial gain on a continuing basis.

The November 6 initial-appearance entry lists a $35,000 cash-or-surety bond and a November 16 hearing at 8:30 a.m. It also calls for supervision if Walker is released. She is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

How Iowa SNAP Recipients Can Check Reporting Rules and Overpayment Notices

Iowa's Reporting SNAP Changes notice tells households to report when their total gross income exceeds the limit printed on their notice. For changes covered by that notice, the deadline is the 10th of the following month; gross income means income before taxes and other deductions.

Recipients can call 877-347-5678 to report changes or ask questions about their SNAP case. Keeping pay stubs, benefit notices and copies of submitted reports can help document the information provided to HHS.

Iowa Legal Aid explains that overpayments can result from reporting mistakes or agency errors, and recipients may appeal an overpayment notice they believe is wrong. Iowa HHS provides an appeal and hearing process and lists a 90-day timeframe for SNAP appeals.