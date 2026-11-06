Scarlett Johansson Says Her Mystery 'Batman Part II' Role Gave Her 'Existential Angst'

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Scarlett Johansson says her mystery role in The Batman Part II gave her "a lot of existential angst." Asked whether that film or The Exorcist: Martyrs had pushed her further outside her comfort zone, she chose the superhero sequel.

The actress, 41, discussed the experience in an Entertainment Tonight interview published November 4. She appeared alongside Adam Driver while promoting their upcoming film, Paper Tiger.

Director Matt Reeves confirmed Johansson's casting in May, welcoming her with a social media post featuring a GIF from her 2013 film Under the Skin. Her character's identity has not been announced.

Johansson joins Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry and Charles Dance among the sequel's newcomers, as Variety reported. Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, alongside Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Johansson Couldn't Pinpoint What Made the Character So Difficult

"It was very hard to figure out," Johansson said, according to Entertainment Weekly. She wondered whether the difficulty came from the part itself or where she was in her own life, without settling on an explanation.

Her other upcoming franchise role involves a detective confronting a supernatural threat. In Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist: Martyrs, Johansson plays Julie Miller, a New York homicide detective investigating murders connected to her past while a demonic force threatens her son. Morgan Creek lists the film's theatrical release as March 12, 2027.

Driver, who previously starred opposite Johansson in Marriage Story, had his own suggestion for another collaboration. During the ET conversation, he joked that he would happily appear in the background of her Batman movies. When Johansson told him he wouldn't be paid, he replied that the opportunity to share a scene with her would be enough.

Reeves Will Oversee Post-Production After Soderbergh Helps Finish Filming

Production paused in October while Reeves attended to a private family matter. Warner Bros. subsequently said Steven Soderbergh had approached the director with an offer to assist, according to a studio statement published by TheWrap.

Soderbergh explained that his aim was to produce footage that would fit with the scenes already completed. The arrangement calls for the two filmmakers to work closely with the actors and crew to carry out Reeves' vision, with Reeves returning to handle post-production.

In a separate October interview with GamesRadar+, Pattinson said the shoot was nearly finished and that he expected to return to set within days. He described Soderbergh's involvement as "completely selfless" and praised his willingness to help Reeves get the film to the editing stage.

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to open in theaters on February 18, 2028.