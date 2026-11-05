Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Madden’ Premiere

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Nicolas Cage had wife Riko Shibata by his side at the world premiere of Madden on Wednesday, November 4. The couple held hands for photographs at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, as UPI documented.

The actor, 62, and Shibata, 31, had also attended the September 19 opening celebration for George Lucas and Mellody Hobson's Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Their latest outing brought them back to the red carpet nearly seven weeks later.

Cage plays NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden in the film, directed by David O. Russell. He stars opposite Christian Bale as Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis.

Cage and Shibata share daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, who turned four in September. The actor also has two sons, Weston and Kal-El, from earlier relationships.

Shibata Wore a Geometric Minidress and Orange Heels

Shibata chose a long-sleeved minidress patterned in orange, brown and bright teal, pairing it with pointed orange heels and a brown leather handbag. Cage wore a black suit and leather loafers, with a muted orange tie that echoed the warmer colors in her dress.

Bale attended with his wife, Sibi, while Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller and John Mulaney were also among the guests. Fellow cast members Shane Gillis and Joel Murray joined the premiere, according to Just Jared.

Cage Proposed Over FaceTime Before Their Las Vegas Wedding

Cage told Flaunt in 2021 that mutual friends had introduced him to Shibata in Japan while he was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland. Their relationship later became long-distance, with Shibata returning to Kyoto while Cage went back to Nevada.

During an August 2020 appearance on his brother Marc Coppola's radio show, Cage explained that they had spent six months apart before he proposed over FaceTime. He chose a black diamond engagement ring because black was Shibata's favorite color, had it customized and sent it to Japan through FedEx, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

They married at Wynn Las Vegas on February 16, 2021, choosing the date to honor the birthday of Cage's late father, August Coppola. Shibata wore a handmade, three-layer Japanese bridal kimono from Kyoto, while Cage wore a Tom Ford tuxedo. The ceremony combined Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry.

Five months later, Shibata accompanied him to the Los Angeles premiere of Pig. That July 2021 event marked their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple.

Cage Used Weight Gain and Prosthetics for His Madden Transformation

At the premiere, Cage told PEOPLE he had gained 25 pounds for the performance and worked with prosthetics artist Adrien Morot. "I just enjoyed my pasta and my sourdough bread, which I don't normally do," he said, explaining that prosthetics supplied additional bulk.

The film follows Madden's friendship and working relationship with Davis, then his move beyond coaching into broadcasting and video games. Hahn portrays Madden's wife, Virginia, while Miller plays Davis's wife, Carol. Mulaney appears as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, according to Amazon's official film guide.

Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978, leading the team to victory in Super Bowl XI. He subsequently spent three decades in broadcasting and lent his expertise to the football video game franchise that began in 1988. He died in December 2021 at 85.

Russell wrote the screenplay following an earlier version by Cambron Clark. Madden opens in select theaters on November 11 before becoming available to stream globally on Prime Video on November 18.