Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Laughing After Dinner Amid Reports They're 'Not Ready to Go Official'

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock. Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed laughing while waiting for their car after dinner on November 3. Johnson looked up at the musician with a broad smile in the photographs, which TMZ published the following day.

The actress, 37, and MGK, 36, whose real name is Colson Baker, had eaten at Casaléna. The Mediterranean restaurant is in Woodland Hills, according to its official website, although several reports described the outing as taking place in neighboring Calabasas.

The two first attracted dating speculation after appearing together in New York in September. Neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Johnson was most recently linked to musician Role Model, following her long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. MGK was previously engaged to Megan Fox, with whom he shares daughter Saga Blade.

Johnson Paired a Shearling Jacket With a Leopard-Print Bag

Johnson wore a black leather jacket with a tan shearling collar, loose ripped jeans and black ballet flats. A red claw clip held up her hair, and she carried a leopard-print tote. Harper's Bazaar identified the jacket as Dôen and the bag as vintage Prada.

MGK also wore black leather, choosing a studded Sp5der jacket over a hoodie. He paired it with brightly colored sweatpants, white sneakers and a pink bandana.

October Outings Included Studio Visits and Chateau Marmont

Earlier in October, footage showed MGK finishing a phone call before opening the passenger door of his sports car for Johnson outside a Los Angeles recording studio. She climbed inside, and the two drove away together. TMZ published that footage on October 17.

On October 23, they were photographed leaving a studio in the morning and the Chateau Marmont hotel later that night, around 11:30 p.m. Four days later, Just Jared documented another studio visit, with Johnson arriving on the evening of October 27.

A source close to Johnson told PEOPLE the following day that she had been joining MGK while he worked. The source described her as enjoying their time together and said, "For now, it makes her happy."

Sources Have Offered Different Descriptions of Their Relationship

In September, an unnamed source told Us Weekly that Johnson and MGK were dating seriously and had been speaking and FaceTiming daily. Johnson also attended Vogue World: Milano on September 22, when the musician walked in the fashion show.

An October 19 PEOPLE report used a less definite description. Its source, identified as someone close to MGK, said they were in the "dating phase" but "aren't ready to go official yet." That person also described dates away from photographers and a shared dry, dark sense of humor.

Johnson had addressed speculation about her private life more generally during the September 25 episode of The Run-Through. Speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, she said even meals with her manager or lawyer could generate mystery-man headlines. Asked whether she wanted to correct stories about herself, she replied, "People are gonna believe what they wanna believe, and I don't have the energy to fight for that."