Nicki Minaj’s Lawyers Want Out of $275K Lawsuit—and Say They’re Struggling to Reach Her

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Nicki Minaj's lawyers want to leave her $275,149.62 production-expense lawsuit, but they say they have struggled to deliver notice to her. A process server's account of an unsuccessful visit to her residential building appeared in court documents reported by TMZ on November 5.

The server said a concierge told him Minaj was away but her husband, Kenneth Petty, was home. According to the declaration, the concierge also claimed the couple had a "tendency of not answering their phones."

Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever represents both the rapper and Pink Friday Productions LLC. Attorney Bruce W. Bieber asked a New York court on October 23 to let the firm withdraw from the case brought by 24/7 Productions.

The production company alleges it was not reimbursed for expenses connected to Minaj's 2023 Jingle Ball bookings and promotion for Pink Friday 2. Pink Friday Productions disputes that account, maintaining in a July 31 filing that the approved bills had already been paid.

The Lawyers Say They Could Not Agree on Litigation Strategy

In the withdrawal application, first reported by AllHipHop, Bieber cited "irreconcilable differences" over the representation. He said disagreements about litigation strategy and a breakdown in communication had made effective legal work unreasonably difficult.

Bieber did not publicly describe the private exchanges behind the disagreement. Instead, he offered to provide more information confidentially to the judge if necessary, without putting privileged communications into the public record.

The application also sought permission to send the withdrawal papers to the clients' last known email addresses and by overnight mail. The firm argued that a reasonable pause would allow replacement counsel to take over without unfairly disadvantaging the plaintiff.

Hotel Invoices and Production Costs Form the Disputed Bill

24/7 Productions filed suit in New York County Supreme Court on March 23, 2026. It says it advanced more than $255,000 for planning, travel, accommodations, staffing and other services. Its demand also seeks interest and court costs beyond the amount identified in the claim.

The company says its working relationship with Minaj began with her 2022 MTV Video Music Awards performance. For the later assignments, it alleges that her team approved a budget covering services including on-site management, sound, lighting, rigging and ground transportation.

Hotel records described by DancehallMag, citing AllHipHop's reporting, included approximately $103,730 at the Langham in New York. That account covered a suite priced at $9,500 per night for seven nights, four additional rooms and other charges, including a private dinner costing about $1,940.

A separate Four Seasons bill in Fort Lauderdale totaled approximately $25,198. Those charges included a $3,800-a-night suite and rooms for security personnel and a stylist. The production company says it covered the expenses expecting reimbursement.

The complaint brings a contract claim against Pink Friday Productions and an unjust-enrichment claim against Minaj personally. Her July 14 dismissal motion argued that she had neither personally requested the services nor signed the agreement, according to documents obtained by XXL. Her lawyers maintained that the contracting party was her company and that her ownership did not make her individually responsible for its obligations.

Lil Wayne Replaced Minaj at the Chicago Jingle Ball Concert

Although the lawsuit concerns arrangements for Chicago and Atlanta, Minaj did not perform at the Chicago concert on December 4, 2023. She announced her withdrawal the previous day, explaining that Lil Wayne had stepped in so she would not have to delay her album, as Rap-Up reported at the time.

She kept her December 14 Atlanta appearance and added the December 16 Miami-area stop. Pink Friday 2 arrived between those dates and the cancellation, on December 8. Jingle Ball was organized by iHeartMedia; 24/7's claim concerns production services associated with Minaj's bookings and promotional activities.

A Judge Paused the Case Until a December 1 Hearing

New York Supreme Court Justice Leslie A. Stroth signed an order on October 27, filed the following day, suspending proceedings while the withdrawal application is considered. AllHipHop reported that the hearing is scheduled for December 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. in Manhattan.

The firm has not yet been granted permission to leave. Opposing papers are due November 12, with replies due November 23.

If the judge approves the withdrawal, the order provides another 30 days for Minaj and Pink Friday Productions to retain replacement counsel, unless the court directs otherwise. That period would begin when the entered withdrawal order is served with notice of entry, rather than automatically starting on the hearing date.