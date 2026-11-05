‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dean Norris Lists $3.2M Estate Amid Divorce and Restaurant’s $1.8M Debt

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Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris is asking $3,199,267 for his California estate as his divorce from Bridget Norris and the bankruptcy of their restaurant business draw public attention.

The 63-year-old actor's property, in the hills above Temecula Valley, went on the market on September 10. TMZ reported the listing on November 5, when it remained publicly advertised for sale.

Bridget filed for divorce in Riverside County on February 14, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents reviewed by Page Six.

The company operating the couple's Swing Inn Cafe, Main Street Eeeatary LLC, separately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 25, 2026.

Dean Norris' Estate Includes a Guesthouse and Four-Stall Horse Barn

The couple purchased the property in June 2014 for $1,725,000. Built in 1983, it sits on approximately 11.37 acres and offers 7,315 square feet of living space across the main residence and guesthouse, according to Redfin.

There are nine bedrooms in total. The main house contains seven, with six on the main level and a spiral staircase leading to an upstairs bedroom with its own balcony. Its kitchen includes three ovens, an eight-burner range and a walk-in pantry.

The two-bedroom guesthouse has a full kitchen, family room, laundry room and two-car garage. The property's MLS record lists seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Outside are an infinity-edge pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. A four-stall barn, two paddocks, orchard, garden beds and chicken coops occupy the grounds. The property has six garage spaces altogether. Sherrie Snyder of Allison James Estates & Homes is handling the listing.

Bridget Norris Requested Joint Custody and Spousal Support

Dean and Bridget married on October 27, 2001. Her petition identified January 15, 2025, as their separation date. They had been married for more than 23 years when they separated.

The couple share five children, two of whom are minors. Bridget requested joint legal and physical custody of those children, spousal support and a court determination of their rights to property acquired during the marriage.

Norris responded in May 2025, according to Page Six. The divorce was still pending when the reports appeared.

Swing Inn's Bankruptcy Documents List About $1.8 Million in Liabilities

The restaurant company's financial documents list approximately $147,810 in assets and $1.81 million in liabilities, Page Six reported. TMZ also cited Norris's account of a roughly $1 million decline in gross revenue between 2024 and 2025.

The case is being handled in the Riverside division of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The Bkalerts docket index identifies it as a Subchapter V proceeding, a form of Chapter 11 intended for small businesses.

Chapter 11 generally allows a business to continue operating while it works to reorganize its debts under court supervision. Swing Inn has continued serving customers, and Temecula Patch reported seeing Norris greeting patrons during an October visit. The docket lists December 4 as the deadline for nongovernment creditors to file claims.

Swing Inn Added Barbecue and a Banana Pudding Partnership

Dean and Bridget bought Swing Inn in 2022. The restaurant opened in 1927 as Mother's Cafe and later adopted its current name, becoming a fixture of Old Town Temecula.

After taking over, the couple retained breakfast service while expanding the barbecue menu. During an October 2024 appearance on the California Now Podcast, Norris discussed hiring a pitmaster and serving slow-cooked brisket alongside his Schraderbräu beer, which references his Breaking Bad character, Hank Schrader.

The business also joined forces with Famous PUDN, whose owner, EJ Smith, announced a location next door to Swing Inn. Patch covered the collaboration in July, describing the pairing of barbecue and the dessert company's banana pudding.

Norris discussed the restaurant and his new book during a November 2 appearance on Spectrum News. Swing Inn's website is currently advertising smoked turkey, brisket and sides for Thanksgiving, with preorders accepted through November 22.