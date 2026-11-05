Chrishell Stause Makes First Public Appearance Since G Flip Split, Walking Rescue Dog Peace

Image Credit:MLM IMAGES Los Angeles / Shutterstock.

Chrishell Stause was photographed walking her dog Peace in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 4. Just Jared described the outing as her first public sighting since announcing her split from G Flip.

The 45-year-old former Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician, 33, shared separate breakup announcements on October 26. They had been together for more than four years.

Stause spoke through tears in a video addressed to the people who had supported their relationship. "I am in love with this person," she said, explaining that they intended to approach the separation with respect for each other.

G Flip responded later that day with a written Instagram statement, covered by Us Weekly. "My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now," they wrote, asking for privacy while they were not ready to talk further.

Stause Wore a Tan Coat and Pink Slides for the Walk

Stause paired a long tan coat with a cropped striped top, black sweatpants and pink Givenchy slides. Her hair fell in loose waves as she walked Peace through the neighborhood.

She adopted Peace in May 2025 after losing her rescue dog Gracie, according to PETA. The following month, she introduced him to followers as a puppy she and G Flip had welcomed into their home together.

Stause and Peace subsequently appeared in an October 2025 adoption campaign that showed their daily routine, including getting ready and going for a walk. The campaign encouraged people to include adopted dogs in everyday family life rather than leave them alone outside.

Stause Said She Needed Time to Heal After the Breakup

During her announcement, Stause acknowledged that she did not yet understand all the reasons behind the separation. She hoped time would help her make sense of it, but admitted she was being hard on herself. "I feel like a little bit of a failure," she said, as Rolling Stone Australia documented.

She also questioned whether the relationship ending meant it had been unsuccessful. Stause remembered their time together positively and described the difficulty of accepting an outcome different from the one she had imagined. She said she needed to heal and work through what had happened.

Jason Oppenheim, her former boyfriend and Selling Sunset colleague, responded in the comments. The two dated in 2021, before her relationship with G Flip began. "But please know that you're very loved and I'm always there for you no matter what," he wrote.

A Source Said Life on Different Continents Strained the Relationship

A source close to Stause told PEOPLE on October 28 that travel between California and Australia, time-zone differences and weeks apart had become difficult. The source said both wanted children but neither wanted to relocate permanently for the other. Neither former partner has publicly confirmed that explanation.

PEOPLE also reported, citing a source, that G Flip initiated the breakup. A representative for the musician declined to comment on that account.

Stause and G Flip first met at a Halloween party in 2021 and made their romance public during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion in May 2022. They held wedding celebrations in Las Vegas in 2023 and Los Angeles in 2025, among other ceremonies. PEOPLE subsequently reported that they had never legally married.