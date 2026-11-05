Kanye West Poses With All Four Kids in Rare Family Photo at Yeezy's First Runway Show in Four Years

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Kanye West posed with all four of his children at his Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles on November 4, as Us Weekly documented. The family outing accompanied the label's first full-scale runway presentation in four years.

The rapper, 49, shares daughters North, 13, and Chicago, 8, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7, with his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

Billed as Yeezy Season 01, the presentation doubled as the launch of the brand's first flagship store. Invitations identified the venue as Yeezy Flagship Droam 1 at 4317 Beverly Boulevard, according to The Business of Fashion.

West's wife, Bianca Censori, also attended the Los Angeles event. Kardashian was photographed in New York that evening, according to Just Jared.

North West Wore Blue Hair While Her Siblings Chose Neutral Tones

North paired an oversized black coat and chunky boots with long, straight blue hair and matching colored contact lenses. Her siblings wore shades of gray, cream and taupe, with loose-fitting pieces.

West wore a black leather outfit with a large gold belt buckle. Censori, 31, posed separately with North in a pale one-piece jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Kardashian Says She Encourages Visits With Their Father

Kardashian discussed the family's arrangements in Jonathan Van Meter's authorized biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, published October 27. As Wealth of Geeks previously reported, she said she and West had managed to coparent with relatively little conflict. "I guess because we don't talk that much," she said in excerpts published by Us Weekly.

She explained that she usually communicates with him through Censori or his manager. Kardashian also described keeping her home open to West and his relatives, including offering to leave so he could spend time with the children in familiar surroundings. She had also invited him to stay on Christmas Eve.

Models Circled a White Mound at Yeezy Season 01

Despite its title, Season 01 was not Yeezy's debut collection; the original arrived in 2015. Inside the venue, models followed a circular path around a large white mound instead of walking a conventional straight catwalk. PAUSE described oversized shapes, muted neutral colors and utilitarian layers, alongside more fitted pieces and minimal footwear.

Kid Cudi, Big Sean and 2 Chainz were among the guests, along with A$AP Nast and Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo. Complex reported that Nettspend modeled and Neon streamed the show on Kick, with apparently unreleased West music accompanying the presentation.

Yeezy's Retail Expansion Followed the End of Its Adidas Partnership

At Yeezy Season 9 in Paris in October 2022, West and models wore shirts bearing the slogan "White Lives Matter." On October 25 that year, Adidas ended its partnership with him following his antisemitic remarks, announcing a halt to production and payments under the deal.

West apologized for his antisemitic comments in a full-page Wall Street Journal advertisement in January 2026. Ahead of the new presentation, Yeezy had also resumed selling wardrobe basics directly through its own website.

JD Sports and Finish Line began carrying the independent label's footwear on August 13, according to Sneaker News. The initial rollout included five styles, ranging from slides to a chunky slip-on shoe and a wedge-heeled design.