Cardi B Reveals Son Grey's Name and Face on His First Birthday With a 'Grey's Anatomy' Doctor Costume

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Cardi B waited until her youngest son's first birthday to introduce Grey Marsean Diggs by name. The rapper, 34, shared clear photographs of the child she welcomed with NFL player Stefon Diggs in an Instagram post on November 4.

"You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like," she wrote in the birthday message, quoted by PEOPLE. She also praised his smile, laughter and spirit as she looked back on their first year together.

Grey is Cardi's fourth child. She shares daughters Kulture, 8, and Blossom, 2, and son Wave, 5, with rapper Offset.

Diggs marked the occasion with photographs on his own Instagram Stories, including an image of himself holding Grey at a football stadium. He added the affectionate nickname "Gorditoooo," according to Us Weekly.

Grey's Photos Included Scrubs and a Personalized Name Tag

One photograph showed Grey wearing medical scrubs in front of a Grey's Anatomy sign. His name tag read "Grey MD," as Extra documented, giving his initials a second meaning alongside the doctor's costume.

The carousel featured several other outfits, including Rocky and Bullwinkle caps and striped overalls, according to InStyle. Some photographs showed him wearing small earrings and chain necklaces.

Cardi also dressed in gray, wearing a silver wig, a gray tank top and matching nail polish in pictures documented by Page Six. Her accessories included a necklace spelling out Grey's name, custom Elliot Eliantte bracelets bearing all four children's names and a gray Hermès Kelly Cut handbag.

She Rejected the Name Grayson Months Before the Reveal

Cardi had shared newborn photographs on November 19, 2025, without announcing her son's name. That post had already identified November 4 as his birth date. In the nursery pictures, documented by Us Weekly at the time, she held him in a New England Patriots-themed blanket and cap bearing Diggs' surname.

He also appeared in a Christmas photograph with his three older siblings. Public references to the baby used nicknames including "Baby Brim" and "Baby Touchdown," rather than the name his parents had chosen.

In late January, a fan suggested that he was called Grayson. The speculation followed photographs of Cardi wearing gray and a comment from Diggs describing it as his favorite color, HotNewHipHop reported. Cardi's response to the proposed name was brief: "It's not."

Cardi Recalled Finding Strength During Her Pregnancy

In her birthday tribute, Cardi described carrying Grey through an uncertain, high-pressure period. She wrote that having him with her throughout those months gave her additional strength, even as she was preparing to bring him into the world.

She had confirmed the pregnancy during a September 17, 2025, interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. Her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, was due two days later, and she was preparing for her first arena tour the following February.

During that conversation, Cardi discussed the ambition she shared with Diggs and the support they gave each other while working in different fields. She said both were proud of what they had accomplished but were still thinking about what they wanted to achieve next.

Cardi Wants Her Children to Inherit More Than Music Royalties

In a September 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cardi explained why she was expanding her businesses beyond music. She worried that her children might otherwise inherit royalties they would have to argue over, along with properties and cash.

Discussing her Grow Good haircare line, she said, "This is, God forbid, something happened to me; this is theirs."