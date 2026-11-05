Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Now Live Apart After Two Decades Under One Roof—but Remain 'Supportive'

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Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor no longer share a home. They have “an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents,” her spokesperson told PEOPLE in a report published November 2.

Ferguson, 67, returned to Britain in late summer after months largely out of public view. Her representative said she was concentrating on settling in and spending time with her family while considering what to do next.

She and Andrew married in 1986, separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996. They have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and continued attending family occasions together long after their marriage ended.

The family grew again on August 3, when Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their daughter, Adelaide. The baby is their third child and Ferguson’s fifth grandchild. Eugenie announced her daughter’s full name, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina, two weeks later, as Sky News reported.

Ferguson Once Said She Would Marry Andrew Again

In a December 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, excerpted by Town & Country, Ferguson recalled first meeting Andrew when she was 12.

Princess Diana brought them back into each other’s lives at Ascot in 1985, and they were engaged six months later. “I would do it all over again, 100 per cent,” she said of their marriage.

They attended Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s funeral together at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025, as E! News reported.

Leaving Royal Lodge Sent Them to Separate Homes

In October 2025, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had begun the formal process of removing Andrew’s remaining royal styles, titles and honors. The statement also confirmed that notice had been served for him to surrender his Royal Lodge lease and move into private accommodation.

The Windsor residence had housed the former couple for around two decades. Andrew subsequently relocated to the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while Ferguson made her own housing arrangements.

Her reported rental was covered by Wealth of Geeks in August, after The Sun reported that she had secured a six-bedroom property in the Home Counties surrounding London. The specific location was not disclosed.

Ferguson Joined Her Daughters at Paddy McNally’s Memorial

Ferguson appeared at St. Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, London, on October 29 for a memorial service honoring Paddy McNally, her former boyfriend and longtime friend. Beatrice and Eugenie attended, along with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Brooksbank.

The Daily Mail published photographs from the service. In its October 30 account, PEOPLE described the appearance as Ferguson’s first public sighting since April, when she was photographed at a ski resort in Austria.

McNally, a former Formula One executive, died in July at 88. He and Ferguson dated in the early 1980s and remained friends for decades. When his private funeral took place in August, Beatrice represented her mother.

Epstein Scrutiny Continues as Her Team Rejects Memoir Reports

Ferguson’s withdrawal from public life coincided with renewed scrutiny of her correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein. She has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with the late financier.

In February, Sarah’s Trust announced that it would close for the foreseeable future after the release of further Epstein-related emails. The charity said the decision had been under discussion for months, according to the Associated Press.

Separately, ITV News reported on October 30 that Police Scotland was conducting inquiries concerning Andrew’s reported visits to Balmoral with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The force said its work was at a very early stage and declined to discuss details. Andrew has denied wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

After a September report linked Ferguson to a seven-figure memoir deal, Us Weekly published a statement her spokesperson gave to HELLO! on September 25: “There have been no discussions, and she is not writing a personal memoir.”