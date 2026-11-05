EDP445 Arrested Five Years After Viral Sting as His Own Comments to Chris Hansen Help Reopen Case

Image Credit: @edpwatch_/X.

Former YouTube personality Bryant Moreland, better known as EDP445, was arrested in Nevada on November 4 after California prosecutors brought four felony charges connected to a 2021 online sting. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed the criminal complaint on November 2.

The allegations concern an April 17, 2021, encounter in Bakersfield, California, where Moreland allegedly arranged to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl. The person communicating with him was an adult decoy participating in an operation organized by online content creators, not an actual child.

According to 23ABC, the charges include attempting to commit lewd acts upon a child, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, and distributing or showing pornography to a minor. Moreland has not been convicted in this case.

Prosecutors said comments Moreland made in The Sick Mind of EDP445 prompted investigators to reopen the matter. Filmmaker Mike Clum released the documentary in August 2026, including an interview with former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen.

The Original Investigation Ran Into Cooperation Problems

Moreland had built a substantial audience through outspoken Philadelphia Eagles commentary and other videos. During the original sting, Alex Rosen and members of Predator Poachers confronted him at a Bakersfield apartment complex while cameras recorded the encounter. As Dexerto reported, Moreland claimed he had come to collect a cupcake.

The confrontation circulated widely online, and his YouTube channels were subsequently removed. Prosecutors reviewed the matter in 2021 and 2022 but encountered obstacles to pursuing a criminal case, particularly a lack of cooperation from the reporting parties, according to the district attorney’s office.

Hansen Questioned Moreland About His Intentions

In the documentary interview, Hansen asked whether Moreland had gone to the encounter intending to have sex with someone he believed was 13. “For the most part, yep,” Moreland replied, according to an August 18 report from KBAK/KBFX.

At that point, the district attorney’s office told the station it was reexamining the case. The sheriff’s office separately said it was aware of the film but was not actively investigating unless additional information became available. Clum said he had invited both agencies to participate in the documentary, but neither had agreed.

The November announcement identified both offices as participants in the renewed investigation. Prosecutors said their review of the new evidence established sufficient grounds to file criminal charges, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In his own arrest update, Hansen said detectives were traveling to Nevada to interview Moreland before extradition proceedings. His video followed the prosecutor’s announcement.

JiDion Shared Video of the Arrest in Nevada

Internet personality JiDion, who had participated in a separate 2023 operation involving Moreland alongside creator Skeeter Jean, posted footage of the detention.

In the clip, he identified the location as Henderson and said he had contacted police with information about Moreland’s whereabouts. The district attorney’s office told TMZ that Moreland would be extradited to Kern County, California.