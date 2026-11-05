'Mormon Wives' Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac While Pregnant With Their Fourth Child

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Jen Affleck has filed for divorce from Zac Affleck after seven years of marriage, with their fourth child still on the way.

The 27-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star submitted her petition in Utah on November 3, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. ABC News also obtained the documents and identified the court as the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo.

Jen submitted a proposed parenting plan, although its terms and the reason for the split have not been made public. The couple share daughters Nora and Penelope and son Luca.

An unnamed source told PEOPLE on November 4 that Zac was doing okay. "He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids," the source said.

Jen Announced Her Fourth Pregnancy in June

On June 18, Jen shared maternity photographs showing her holding her growing belly. The caption was brief: "Chapter Four. 🤍" The announcement came less than a year after Penelope's birth in July 2025. Jen later described the early months of this pregnancy as especially difficult and spoke about experiencing prenatal depression.

In an August interview with PEOPLE, she recalled developing an infected wisdom tooth shortly after arriving in Orange County. She needed surgery and said nausea and vomiting made taking medication difficult.

Zac took on caring for their children while she was ill. Jen credited his support even as she acknowledged that they were still working through problems in their marriage.

On November 4, Jen shared an Instagram Story celebrating Nora's fifth birthday. The photograph showed her daughter beside a pink bicycle, with birthday balloons and decorations around her.

Jen and Zac Had Tried to Rebuild Their Marriage

The couple met through the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018 and married the following June. Their relationship came under much wider scrutiny when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuted in 2024.

During the first season, an argument involving Zac's gambling and Jen's plans to attend a Chippendales show in Las Vegas exposed tensions between them. They later separated, and their time apart became a major storyline in Season 2, when Jen learned she was pregnant with their third child.

In May 2025, Jen told Us Weekly that they had devoted eight hours a week to therapy. She described filming as particularly difficult for Zac, who struggled to be vulnerable on camera, but said the conversations had helped them.

The couple reconciled and continued appearing together in later seasons. Zac also supported Jen during her 2025 run on Dancing with the Stars, attending tapings and posting about her performances.

Jen Said Zac Threatened Divorce Over a Possible Acting Role

Season 5 brought another disagreement over Jen's career ambitions. She wanted to pursue acting and music and discussed the possibility of a Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Zac objected to the modeling idea, while Jen said his expectations around modesty made it difficult to pursue her goals.

In a later conversation at a soda shop, Jen revealed that she had auditioned for an acting role but had not landed it. She questioned whether Zac supported that ambition and reminded him that he had threatened divorce if she played someone in a romantic relationship.

As Entertainment Weekly recounted, Zac acknowledged making the statement and called it "a boundary I'm setting." Jen argued that an onscreen relationship would be part of her job and said she wanted the freedom to make her own career decisions.

Jen Almost Stepped Away From the Orange County Spinoff

Jen's move to Southern California is part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which introduces a new group of mothers with connections to the Mormon church. The cast includes Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods and Bobbi Althoff.

In an August 18 interview with Us Weekly, Jen said her mental health had nearly led her to withdraw from the production. She had previously stepped away from filming to concentrate on her wellbeing, and she considered doing so again.

This time, she decided to participate because she wanted viewers who had experienced depression during or after pregnancy to feel understood. She said asking for support had helped her show up for other people. Hulu will release all eight episodes on November 12.