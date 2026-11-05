Woman Demanded $40,000 From Dentist, Collected Over $15,000, Then Walked Into Police Sting, Authorities Say

Image Credit: New Hartford Police Department.

A New York dentist handed over more than $15,000 during what appeared to be a dispute with a former patient.

Police say a woman claiming to have received dental treatment used the threat of legal action to obtain thousands of dollars before she was arrested during another payment meeting.

Kayla M. Phillips, 28, of Rome, was arrested November 3, 2026, following an investigation by the New Hartford Police Department. She faces one count of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, according to WKTV.

Phillips was released on an appearance ticket and was expected to return to court later in November, according to Becker's Dental Review.

A $40,000 Settlement Demand Led to Payments Through Cash App

The dentist received text messages from someone claiming to be a former patient who was dissatisfied with a previous dental procedure. According to police, the sender threatened legal action but offered to settle the supposed complaint for $40,000.

Believing the claim was legitimate, the dentist transferred approximately $7,000 through Cash App and handed over $5,000 during an earlier in-person encounter in New Hartford, according to the police account reported by Newport Dispatch. The payments totaled approximately $12,000 before the final meeting that led to Phillips' arrest.

Family Members Became Suspicious Before a Meeting Outside Beacon Bank

The dentist eventually discussed the situation with family members, who questioned whether the person requesting money was legitimate. Their concerns prompted the dentist to contact the New Hartford Police Department.

By then, another meeting had been arranged outside Beacon Bank on Seneca Turnpike. The suspect was expected to arrive at approximately 2 p.m. on November 3 to collect additional money.

New Hartford police officers and Criminal Investigation Division personnel positioned themselves around the area. According to investigators, Phillips received several thousand additional dollars in cash from the dentist moments before officers moved in and arrested her. Police reported that the dentist had lost more than $15,000 across the transactions.

Under New York Penal Law Section 155.05, larceny can include obtaining property through false pretenses. Section 155.35 classifies theft of property valued at more than $3,000 as third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony.

How to Verify a Threatened Lawsuit Before Sending a Settlement Payment

For professionals receiving unexpected demands over past services, verifying the claimant's identity and reviewing the underlying customer or patient records can help establish whether the complaint is genuine. Businesses can preserve the messages and payment requests and have an attorney examine the allegations before making a settlement payment.

For money already sent through a payment app, the Federal Trade Commission recommends contacting the payment provider immediately and asking whether the transaction can be reversed. Cash App users can open their activity feed, select the payment and report the suspected scam. Reporting does not guarantee a refund, particularly for payments the sender authorized. Consumers can also submit a fraud report through the FTC's ReportFraud.ftc.gov website.