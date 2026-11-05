Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Pledges $5 Million to Women’s Health Research as She Discusses Her PMDD Diagnosis

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Hailey Bieber is drawing on her experience with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD, as Rhode makes its biggest philanthropic commitment yet. The beauty brand has pledged $5 million to support women's health research.

The 29-year-old discussed the condition in an October 30 interview with Women's Wear Daily. She and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024.

Rhode's three-year partnership with the Foundation for Women's Health will support medical research, education and care. The announcement comes as Bieber speaks about how pregnancy and childbirth changed her understanding of the physical demands women face.

She also sees a benefit in women discussing their experiences openly. "Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone," Bieber said.

Bieber Recalls Childbirth Complications and a Later PMDD Diagnosis

Bieber had spoken in greater detail about her health during a March 3 appearance on SHE MD, hosted by her obstetrician, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, and Mary Alice Haney. The conversation included her postpartum hemorrhage, when she continued bleeding after delivering Jack and sensed alarm among the medical staff treating her.

Looking back on the months that followed, she said she had not experienced postpartum depression. Her PMDD diagnosis came approximately six or seven months after delivery.

She had experienced premenstrual symptoms before pregnancy, but the emotional changes afterward were much more intense. During the week before her period, everyday problems seemed enormous, and she struggled with overwhelming thoughts and feelings. Once menstruation began, those feelings would ease.

According to the interview excerpts published by the podcast's network, Dear Media, Bieber said those symptoms eventually improved.

PMDD Can Disrupt Daily Life Before a Period

PMDD is a severe condition involving emotional and physical symptoms tied to the menstrual cycle. The Office on Women's Health says symptoms typically develop one or two weeks before menstruation and resolve within two or three days after it begins. They can include depression, anxiety, irritability, fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

The cause remains uncertain. Researchers believe sensitivity to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle may play a role. A diagnosis can involve reviewing a patient's medical history and keeping a symptom diary.

Cleveland Clinic notes that symptoms can be severe enough to interfere with everyday life. Clinicians also assess whether other conditions, such as anxiety or depression, are present.

Health problems affecting Bieber's sister and friends have also influenced her interest in women's healthcare. She mentioned friends living with endometriosis among her concerns. In the WWD interview, she expressed frustration over gaps in research, awareness and public discussion.

Rhode's Partnership Includes a Fund for New Tests and Treatments

The commitment will operate through Rhode Futures Fund, the company's philanthropic program. Research institutions across the United States have submitted proposals focused on areas including pregnancy, postpartum health and autoimmune conditions.

One million dollars of the total will establish the Foundation for Women's Health Evergreen Fund. According to Rhode, it will invest in companies developing diagnostic tools and treatments, including those focused on maternal health and adolescent girls. Proceeds are intended to be reinvested to support future work.

The foundation's founder and executive director, Katy Brodsky Falco, told WWD that she wanted research findings to become treatments and diagnostic tools available to patients. She also welcomed the visibility the partnership could bring to women's health.

The foundation already has an established grant program. In May, it announced $2 million in awards, bringing its total over two years to $3 million. That round included studies of depression in adolescent girls and the effects of hormones and aging on immune function.

Rhode has previously funded direct assistance for families. Between 2025 and 2026, its Support for Moms Fund contributed $2 million to 10 organizations providing income and resources to mothers and caregivers. Recipients of the new research funding, along with their areas of study, are expected to be announced in 2027.