He Was Arrested Over a $36,875 Renovation. Then Another Homeowner Sued Over $20,650 in Deposits

Image Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A Florida contractor was arrested after deputies investigated a homeowner's $36,875 in payments for a renovation that stalled before completion. Three days after the arrest, a different homeowner filed a civil lawsuit claiming she had paid the same business $20,650 for a kitchen project that never began.

Steven Kyle Rounds, 40, owner of Incredible Kitchen and Bath, was arrested October 27, 2026, on allegations of grand theft and misapplication of construction funds, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. The criminal case is numbered 26001656CFMA in St. Johns County.

The sworn arrest-warrant statement describes an April remodeling agreement worth $38,700. Investigators say the customer made deposits and progress payments amounting to nearly all the contract price, but crews stopped coming to the property in August.

The separate October 30 civil complaint names Incredible Kitchen and Bath, Steven Rounds and Jennifer Rounds. Its plaintiff alleges the company lacked the qualifying contractor authorization needed for her project and is seeking repayment and additional damages; those civil allegations have not been decided by a court.

The $36,875 Renovation Stopped After Workers Last Appeared in August

The homeowner told deputies that the renovation contract was signed April 23 and that construction was supposed to begin within five or six weeks. According to Detective Robert Maloney's sworn arrest-warrant statement, demolition did not begin until July 28, and the last company workers were on site August 20.

By October 2, when the homeowner reported the matter to deputies, the company had received $36,875 of the stated $38,700 project cost. The affidavit says the customer had also sent a certified demand for the return of the payments in September, but the renovation remained unfinished.

Homeowner Says Unpaid Plumber Agreed Not to File a Lien

The affidavit identifies Justin the Plumber LLC as a subcontractor that had not received payment from Incredible Kitchen and Bath, even though the homeowner had paid the company money intended for plumbing. The homeowner told investigators the plumber agreed to allow more time for payment and confirmed that no construction lien would be filed against the property.

Under Florida law, qualifying unpaid subcontractors and suppliers can pursue construction liens in certain circumstances. The Florida Bar recommends obtaining lien releases as payments are made.

Another Homeowner Sued Over $20,650 in Separate Kitchen-Remodel Deposits

In a separate civil complaint, electronically filed October 30, homeowner Claire McElwee says she contracted with Incredible Kitchen and Bath for a kitchen remodel in April. Her suit alleges that she paid a $14,750 deposit and another $5,900 for countertops, totaling $20,650, but that the company never started the agreed construction work.

The lawsuit names IKB LLC, Steven Rounds and Jennifer Rounds as defendants and alleges unlicensed contracting, civil theft, breach of contract, fraud and deceptive practices. The plaintiff contends that IKB lacked a licensed qualifying agent for the work, while acknowledging that Steven Rounds might individually have held a contractor's license.

McElwee seeks reimbursement and damages calculated at $61,950 under her civil claims, plus other requested relief. That higher amount is a requested threefold damages calculation, not a separate documented payment or a judgment entered against any defendant.

The Criminal Warrant Lists Two Felony Arrest Allegations

The October 27 arrest warrant lists one count of grand theft involving $20,000 to less than $100,000 under Florida Statute 812.014 and one count of misapplication of construction funds under Florida Statute 713.345. The warrant sets bond at $5,000 for each count, and the criminal case summary identifies the proceedings as State of Florida v. Steven Kyle Rounds, case 26001656CFMA.

Detectives are asking anyone who hired or paid Rounds or Incredible Kitchen and Bath for contracting services to contact St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert Maloney at rmaloney@sjso.org.