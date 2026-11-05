JADE Had No Idea Kylie Jenner Would Walk to Her Song in a $50M Bra—Now It’s a Hot 100 Hit

Image Credit: JADE/YouTube.

JADE was preparing to wind down promotion of her debut solo album when a song found a huge new audience. “Angel of My Dreams,” her first single after Little Mix, accompanied Kylie Jenner’s October 18 appearance in a Fantasy Bra valued at $50 million at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The British singer had approved the request without knowing which part of the production would use her music. The brand had featured her song “Fantasy” before, so another placement did not seem particularly unusual.

The following morning, she woke up to people tagging her in runway clips. Her team immediately started discussing how to build on the attention.

The single arrived on July 19, 2024, and reached No. 7 in Britain. A Song of the Year nomination followed at the 2025 BRIT Awards, well before its unexpected American breakthrough.

Adam Selman Chose the Track for Jenner’s Runway Appearance

Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman contacted JADE afterward and said he had chosen the track. “It feels even better that the person that chose it actually loved the song from its release,” she told PEOPLE in its November 3 interview.

Selman had also explained why Jenner was his choice to wear the jewelry. Speaking to Vogue, he described her as a “cultural powerhouse” whose reach extended beyond fashion into television and entertainment. The Fantasy Bra was returning to the runway for the first time since 2018, and he said fans had specifically asked to see it again.

For the design, he partnered with Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. Victoria’s Secret describes a piece made from precious metals and stones, with articulated structures designed to move with the body. Despite its materials, the creation had to remain flexible enough to function as lingerie rather than a rigid display piece.

“Angel of My Dreams” Enters the Hot 100 at No. 70

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 dated November 7, 2026, making JADE the first Little Mix member to enter as a solo artist, according to Billboard. The group had previously reached the chart with “Wings,” “Black Magic” and “Shout Out to My Ex.”

Luminate figures cited by the publication show 3.8 million official U.S. streams during the October 23 to 29 tracking week, up 65% from the previous week. The initial jump was sharper: approximately 18,000 U.S. streams on the day of the show became more than 284,000 the following day.

Separately, Rolling Stone reported a 4,300% worldwide streaming increase on Spotify following the broadcast, with the track registering its biggest day on the platform on October 20. In Britain, it reentered the Official Singles Chart at No. 13 for October 30 through November 5.

JADE joined in with a TikTok filmed on the London Underground, joking that fellow passengers did not know about her runway soundtrack. By the magazine’s October 26 report, the post had reached approximately 13 million views and 2.2 million likes.

JADE Wrote the Song About Her Complicated Relationship With Fame

JADE, whose full name is Jade Thirlwall, wrote the song in Los Angeles with Mike Sabath, Steph Jones and Pablo Bowman. As RCA explained when introducing the single, its subject was her attraction to, and frustration with, the industry she had worked in since Little Mix formed in 2011.

“I didn’t want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me,” she said in the release announcement. The track samples Sandie Shaw’s “Puppet on a String,” a choice tied to her mixed feelings about artistic control. She acknowledged the pressures on young performers while resisting the idea that her group had lacked a say in its own work.

The video, directed by Aube Perrie and filmed over four days, presents different versions of JADE competing for attention. Its busking sequence drew on a real memory: as a teenager, she had sung Christmas songs outside a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Going solo had not ended her need for public validation, she told PEOPLE. She has not met Jenner but believes the lyrics fit the pressures of her public life.

JADE’s Second Album Is Taking Shape With Mike Sabath

Her debut, That’s Showbiz, Baby!, arrived in September 2025 and entered the UK albums chart at No. 3. It was named among the Mercury Prize nominees on July 30, 2026.

JADE’s appearance at the October 22 awards ceremony in Newcastle had been announced in September. She told Rolling Stone that the choice to perform “Angel of My Dreams” had been made months earlier, as a planned finale to the album campaign.

For the next record, Sabath is her main collaborator, and she has also held sessions with A. G. Cook. She described wanting to combine her theatrical instincts with hyperpop, and told PEOPLE she expects a “more conceptually concise” album.