Kim Kardashian Thought She Nailed Her North West Costume—Then Her Daughter Rejected the Shirt, Skirt and Lashes

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Kim Kardashian thought she had nailed her Halloween transformation into daughter North West. She had put together the outfit and considered herself ready, until the person she was impersonating took a look.

At the November 2 New York City premiere of All's Fair Season 2, Kardashian, 46, told Entertainment Tonight how her daughter ended up taking over. The Hulu legal drama began its second season on November 4.

North, 13, had suggested that her mother dress as her. The two previously teamed up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless for Halloween in 2023.

Kardashian had shared the finished transformation on October 20, getting an early start on Halloween. The photographs won approval from her mother, Kris Jenner, who called the costume fun in the Instagram comments.

North Rejected Kim’s Shirt, Skirt and Eyelashes

The objections started as soon as Kardashian went into the other room to show North. Recalling her daughter's response in the Entertainment Tonight interview, she said: “No, no, no. Wrong shirt! I would never wear that skirt. Where did you get those lashes?” North redid the look herself, with Kardashian crediting her daughter for making it “amazing and perfect.”

North has described planning her hair and nails with moodboards, collecting references on TikTok and Pinterest. In her September 7 interview with Dazed, she said she also draws designs herself when she can't find an example of what she wants.

Kim Copied North’s Look While North Dressed as Natalie Nunn

The finished costume combined a long turquoise wig with a graphic T-shirt over striped sleeves, a pleated skirt and a skull-and-crossbones necklace. Kardashian added elaborate nails, black grills and imitation facial piercings, then copied North's habit of partially covering her mouth with a hand while posing.

Her shirt featured artwork from North's debut EP, N0rth4evr, as Wealth of Geeks documented in its earlier coverage. North told Dazed that Japanese virtual singer Hatsune Miku's blue twin tails influenced her look.

North chose a different reality star for her own costume. On October 21, she appeared on TikTok as Natalie Nunn of Bad Girls Club and Baddies, wearing a black bob wig and a “CEO Baddies” necklace. Nunn welcomed the impersonation and promised to get her a Baddies chain.

Then Nunn returned the favor. On October 22, she posted her own transformation into North, complete with blue pigtails, spiked jewelry and long black nails. XXL reported that she even hired a nail stylist to give her black nails after years of wearing French tips.

Kim Says North’s Fashion Advice Is ‘Never Wrong’

At the same premiere, Kardashian told E! News that North had been supportive of her recent press-tour outfits, with an emphasis on “lately.” She said she appreciates her daughter's honesty and enjoys getting her advice: “Honestly, she's never wrong.”

North was choosing clothes for other family members long before this Halloween. In the March 2022 Vogue cover story, writer Jen Wang described watching Kardashian's children during a photo shoot at their Hidden Hills home.

North, then eight, had styled her siblings, including picking a lime-green Kawasaki shirt for Saint. For her own outfit, North wore a white Skims T-shirt with Kim's old Levi's, cinched at the waist.