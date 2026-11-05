‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Admits Owing Ex-Wife $3.7 Million—but Fights Her Bid for Half His Social Security

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John Schneider acknowledges owing his former wife, Elvira Schneider, approximately $3.7 million in unpaid spousal support. But the Dukes of Hazzard actor is fighting her effort to collect half of his Social Security benefits, according to court documents described in TMZ’s November 3 report.

Schneider says he cannot afford to pay the accumulated balance and argues that the proposed deduction would substantially reduce the money available for his monthly bills. He is not asking for the debt to be forgiven.

The 66-year-old attributed his earlier objections partly to divorce proceedings filed in both California and Louisiana. He said he had questioned whether the California support order was valid but now accepts his obligation under it.

Elvira filed for divorce in 2014 after 21 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, following years of litigation over property, retirement accounts and financial support.

Elvira’s Earlier Claim Included Nearly $1 Million in Interest

In March 2026, Elvira filed documents claiming Schneider owed $2,382,548. That total already included more than $984,000 in accrued interest. Her proposed collection measures also targeted his Screen Actors Guild pension if he could not pay the balance outright.

Schneider challenged those calculations in June. His legal response argued that Elvira had made mathematical errors and had not provided sufficient evidence to substantiate the amount she claimed. His attorneys asked the judge to reject her motion.

“It’s a negotiation. Everything’s a negotiation,” Schneider told Fox News Digital during a July interview in Washington, D.C. He said the former couple were working toward a resolution and expressed hope that the dispute would end soon.

The Divorce Included Property Awards and $279,000 in Legal Fees

The financial terms reported in August 2019 extended beyond monthly support. Elvira was awarded a California property valued at approximately $600,000 and an individual retirement account worth about $60,000. Schneider was also ordered to cover $279,000 in her legal expenses.

TMZ’s reporting at the time connected those decisions to the court’s findings concerning his handling of marital property and retirement funds. The division of assets also gave Elvira a share of his Screen Actors Guild pension.

That August report put monthly spousal support at roughly $25,000. The Blast subsequently reported that a December 2019 judgment set the monthly award at $20,000.

Unpaid Support Previously Sent Schneider to Jail

In June 2018, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Schneider to three days in county jail after he failed to meet a deadline to pay more than $150,000 in overdue support, TMZ reported. The court also required 240 hours of community service.

He served about five hours before being released because of overcrowding. After returning home, Schneider told Fox News that flooding at his Louisiana movie studio in 2016 had worsened his financial problems, leaving him with substantial repair costs. He maintained that he could not afford the payments.

In a September 2018 interview with Inside Edition, Schneider recalled preparing to report to jail: “I can’t run, I can’t hide, I’m gonna go to jail.” The interview came while the former couple were still trying to resolve their divorce.

Federal Law Allows Social Security Withholding for Alimony

Social Security retirement benefits are not automatically protected from collection for unpaid spousal support. The Social Security Administration says Section 459 of the Social Security Act allows benefits to be withheld to enforce alimony obligations. The agency must withhold money when it receives a garnishment order from a court.

Challenges to a deduction go back to the court that issued the order, rather than to Social Security for a new decision on the support obligation. If the court changes the garnishment terms, it sends the agency an updated order.