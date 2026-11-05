A Charity's Treasurer Allegedly Moved $49K Through Bank Accounts. Then Police Found Apple Cash Payments

Image Credit: Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police.

A Pennsylvania nonprofit's treasurer is accused of diverting $49,570 from the organization through unauthorized bank transfers and cash withdrawals. Investigators say some of the money passed through two other people before reaching her personal accounts, including payments made using Apple Cash.

Corrie Lynn Lingenfelter, 36, of Carlisle, was arrested November 2, 2026, following an investigation by the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police.

The Latino Connection Foundation first reported suspicious withdrawals on May 28, months after the transactions allegedly began. The Harrisburg charity works in affordable housing, public health and workforce development, according to its website.

The official police arrest notice identifies three felony allegations. Pennsylvania court records list a $50,000 unsecured bond marked as posted and schedule her preliminary hearing for December 7.

Police Traced 11 Wire Transfers and Five Cash Withdrawals

Daily Voice, citing a criminal complaint it obtained, reported that investigators identified 11 allegedly unauthorized wire transfers and five cash withdrawals between March 16 and May 20, 2026, totaling $49,570.

According to the complaint as described by the outlet, Lingenfelter accessed the foundation's online banking and emailed completed wire-transfer forms to employees at Pennian Bank and PNC Bank. Some transfers went directly to checking, savings and money-market accounts she controlled at Navy Federal Credit Union; investigators also reported movement among four Navy Federal accounts.

Some Transfers Went Through Two Associates Before Reaching Her

On April 17, the nonprofit wired $1,500 to another person, who allegedly sent $1,200 to Lingenfelter through Apple Cash. On April 24, the same recipient received a further $4,000 wire and transferred $4,000 to Lingenfelter through Apple Cash, according to the criminal complaint described by Daily Voice.

A second person allegedly received $5,500 from the foundation on April 28 and passed the amount to Lingenfelter in two $2,750 payments. The complaint also identifies a $1,850 cash withdrawal on April 15 followed by a $1,750 deposit into her checking account, and a $3,100 withdrawal on May 19 followed by a same-day deposit for that amount.

The Foundation Removed Its Treasurer From the Board in May

Foundation founder George Fernandez told TheBurg that Lingenfelter had been treasurer for less than a year. He said the organization removed her from its board in May when suspicious financial activity came to light.

Fernandez said the foundation notified its funders and introduced additional financial safeguards. He said the organization wanted to continue its projects without allowing the investigation to overshadow its work in the community.

Court Docket Confirms Three Felonies and a December 7 Hearing

The public court summary lists a first-degree felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and unlawful use of a computer. It identifies the case as active and shows $50,000 in unsecured bail marked as posted.

The two-page criminal docket identifies the proceedings as Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Corrie Lynn Lingenfelter, case MJ-12106-CR-0000436-2026, before Magisterial District Judge Wendy Grella. The complaint was filed November 2, and the court scheduled a preliminary hearing for December 7 at 10:45 a.m. The docket names Lower Paxton Township Police as the arresting agency and lists incident LP-26-010485.

How Nonprofit Boards Can Check Unauthorized Transfers

The National Council of Nonprofits advises charities to define who can access bank accounts, who can authorize payments and who independently examines the records. Having someone other than the person handling daily transactions review bank statements, and conducting unannounced financial reviews, can help identify unexplained wires or withdrawals.

Board members or donors who discover suspected misuse of charitable funds in Pennsylvania can submit supporting records to the state Attorney General's Charitable Trusts and Organizations Section. The office accepts reports about nonprofit operations, including documents relevant to suspected financial misconduct.