Self-proclaimed collectors usually keep close tabs on their collections, whether that means storing baseball cards in a labeled binder or displaying vintage cameras neatly on a shelf. But if you don’t always know what lies in the pile of boxes in your attic, you might be missing out.

A deep dive into various corners of your home might result in some incredibly valuable finds. Comb through your kitchen cabinets, laundry room, and other unsuspecting spots that just might be housing vintage collectibles.

1. Toy Chest

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Even if the days of having little kids running around your home are long gone, an old toy chest might be hiding some high-priced collectors items. Take a look inside for vintage toys like Polly Pockets, G.I. Joes, or Cabbage Patch Kid dolls. You may also find valuable board games tucked away in there.

2. The Laundry Room

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Believe it or not, retro laundry items — including soap tins and detergent boxes — can sell for a decent amount online. If you have any mid-century promotional items like old Tide boxes or Lux soap ads, there may be a collector out there willing to pay big money for them.

3. Bookshelves

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Not all books are valuable, but limited-edition or signed copies of specific books can be worth thousands. From certain Little Golden books to rare romance novels, your bookshelves could be storing some literary treasures.

4. Holiday Decoration Boxes

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You know those plastic bins that house all your holiday trinkets? Take a look inside to see whether you might have something of value, like vintage Christmas ornaments or blow molds.

5. Garage

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The garage cane be a gold mine for valuable antiques — if you know what you’re looking for. Scour the shelves for antique tools, duck decoys, and other long-forgotten items you may have tossed in a corner years ago.

6. Kitchen Cabinets

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From cast iron skillets to vintage Pyrex bowls, there are plenty of sturdy kitchenware items that could bring in top dollar. If you find something of value that requires electricity, make sure it’s working before listing it for sale.

7. Closet

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In addition to designer clothes that might be hanging in your closet, designer purses — like vintage Coach bags — are in high demand. Your forgotten clutch could be worth a sizable sum.

8. Under the Bed

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It’s not just monsters that live under the bed. Valuable vintage and antique treasures could be hiding under there, too, including trading cards and old figurines stored away.

9. Attic

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From luxury suitcases to expertly-made furniture, there’s no shortage of potential valuables that could be sitting in your attic.

10. Jewelry Box

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This is an obvious one, but gold and silver jewelry is always going to be worth something. If you own real pearls and jewels as well, your jewelry box might hold trinkets that appeal to collectors.

11. Medicine Cabinet

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You can keep the old pill canisters and used makeup for yourself. But if you have any vintage perfume bottles hanging out in your medicine cabinet, it’s worth seeing if they’re valuable.

12. Desk Drawer

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What valuable vintage collectibles could be inside your desk drawer, you ask? How about old stamps, luxe fountain pens, and vintage typewriters? (To be fair, the typewriter is probably on top of your desk and not inside it.)

13. Behind the Couch

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There are a lot of things that could be hiding between the back of your couch and the wall — or even between couch cushions. Keep an eye out for old coins, stray holiday ornaments, or cassette tapes that may have been misplaced.

14. Linen Closet

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Antique or historical quilts have scored big money at auctions, so take a closer look at what you’ve got stored away in your linen closet.

Want more tips on making the most of your vintage valuables?

Don’t miss out on The Best Time of Year To Sell Vintage Holiday Decorations and 9 Smart Moves To Make Before Selling Your Antiques. If you’re trying to sell your collectibles online, be sure to check out How To Sell Vintage Items Online and Actually Make a Profit.

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