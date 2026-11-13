During the 2000s, kids spent hours playing with LEGO sets, collecting Pokémon cards, trading action figures, and caring for their electronic pets.

Today, collectors are willing to pay high prices for toys from that decade, especially rare editions, discontinued products, unopened boxes, and items in excellent condition. While not every old toy is worth a lot of money, some childhood favorites have become valuable. Here are 15 toys from the 2000s that are worth a Fortune Today.

1. LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon

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Released in 2007, the LEGO Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon became one of the most famous sets in the Star Wars collection. It originally sold for around $500 and included more than 5,000 pieces. Today, complete sets can sell for thousands of dollars, while unopened examples can be worth more.

2. Original Bratz First Edition Dolls

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Bratz dolls arrived in 2001 and became a major competitor to Barbie. Their bold outfits, hairstyles, and different personalities made them popular with children throughout the 2000s. Sealed examples can sell for hundreds of dollars.

3. LEGO Bionicle Toa Mata Sets

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The original Toa Mata figures from 2001 are now popular. A sealed Tahu canister, for example, has been estimated at around $220 to $280, while other original characters can also bring impressive prices.

4. Pokémon Trading Cards

Pokémon cards were everywhere in the 2000s, with children trading them at school and collecting their favorite creatures. Some cards from this period have become valuable, especially rare holographic cards, promotional releases, and cards from early sets.

5. Tamagotchi Connection

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The Tamagotchi Connection brought virtual pets back into the spotlight during the early 2000s. Kids carried these small electronic devices everywhere, feeding their digital pets, playing games, and making sure they did not get sick. Certain rare editions and unopened models can attract collectors willing to pay well above their original retail price.

6. Furby 2005 Editions

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Furbies returned to toy stores in 2005 with updated designs and new electronic features. These furry electronic pets could talk, move, and respond to sounds and touch. Some special colors, including the Passionfruit edition, have become interesting finds for collectors.

7. Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Cards

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Players collected monsters, built decks, and challenged friends using their favorite cards. Some early first-edition cards, tournament prizes, and limited promotional releases are now highly sought after. Rare cards such as Blue-Eyes White Dragon can be valuable.

8. My Scene Dolls

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My Scene dolls were introduced by Mattel in 2002 and became popular for their fashionable clothes and accessories. Original outfits, shoes, handbags, and unopened packaging can all increase their resale value.

9. Bakugan Battle Brawlers

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Bakugan became a playground favorite in the late 2000s. The small figures transformed from round balls into creatures when rolled into special metal cards. Early releases, rare character variations, and complete sets are the most interesting finds for collectors.

10. Webkinz Plush Toys

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Webkinz combined stuffed animals with an online game, giving children a reason to collect different plush characters. Each toy came with a special code that allowed its owner to access a virtual version of the animal. Some early and retired Webkinz designs are now harder to find, particularly with unused codes. Certain rare plush toys can attract collectors.

11. Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt Cars

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Treasure Hunt releases were especially exciting because collectors searched stores for these special editions. Certain 2000s models, limited variations, and cars in their original packaging can sell for more than regular Hot Wheels vehicles. Collectors often pay close attention to the year, model, and condition before making an offer.

12. Tekno the Robotic Puppy

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Released around the turn of the millennium, it could respond to commands, make sounds, and move. Its futuristic design made it a memorable toy for kids who wanted a robotic companion. Today, collectors interested in early electronic toys may look for working examples, particularly those with their original accessories and packaging.

13. Marie Antoinette Barbie

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Released as part of the collector-focused Dolls of the World and historical fashion market, this doll featured an elaborate outfit and accessories. Its decorative design makes it stand out from ordinary Barbies. Examples in excellent condition, especially those still sealed in their original boxes, can attract serious collector interest.

14. Beyblade Original Metal Fusion

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Beyblades turned playground battles into a popular hobby during the 2000s. Children collected different spinning tops, launchers, and stadiums, then competed to see whose Beyblade would last the longest. Early releases from the original plastic generation are particularly interesting to longtime fans.

15. Ty Beanie Babies

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The Ty 2K Beanie Baby, created to celebrate the new millennium, is one example that collectors may recognize. As with other Beanie Babies, the condition of the plush toy and its original heart-shaped tag are important.

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