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11 Vintage Coca-Cola Items That Are In High Demand
By Matt Staff,5 days ago
Vintage Coca-Cola items are highly collectible (and widely available) at just about every antique store. From iconic porcelain signs to rare vending machines and whimsical advertising displays, vintage Coke memorabilia scratch all the right nostalgia itches. And while they might be sold at antique stores and online shops everywhere, there are some rare pieces that sell for thousands. Here are the most expensive examples we could find.
1. Drink Coca-Cola Rx Porcelain Sign
Sold for: $17,000
Signs like these were once a staple outside small-town drugstores, where Coca-Cola was often served alongside prescription services (did anyone else’s mother swear by Coke syrup for a stomach ache?). Today, they represent a bygone marketing era, making them highly sought after by collectors and historians alike.
2. 1930 Coca-Cola Countertop Advertising Sign
Sold for: $6,000
Featuring a reverse glass front panel, this sign glows with classic Coca-Cola charm, making it a standout collectible. Given its rarity, this countertop sign is a testament to Coca-Cola’s rich advertising history and the artistry of early neon craftsmanship, which has progressed significantly over the last 95 years.
3. Coca-Cola Oval Die-Cut Sign
Sold for: $6,000
This 1926 Coca-Cola die-cut sign, produced by The American Artworks Inc., is a nostalgic example of early Coca-Cola memorabilia. Featuring an illustrated woman holding a fountain glass of Coke, with the iconic Coca-Cola script logo in the background, it’s the visual representation of the brand’s golden era in marketing.
4. Coca-Cola Coffee & Tea Hanging Sign
Sold for: $5,900
Advertising a trifecta of beverages, we can visualize this sign on the side of a brick building with flower boxes beneath the windows, on a beautiful summer day as the paper boy buzzes by on his bicycle and the birds chirp.
5. 1949 Coca-Cola Sprite Boy Sign
Sold for: $5,500
Sprite Boy! Why is this adorable little guy not still around? Coca-Cola seemingly left mascots behind after the polar bear days, but this green-haired boy is advertising gold.
6. 1957 Coca-Cola Policeman & Bottle Metal Sign
Sold for: $6,000
Designed to capture attention and direct traffic, this 1957 die-cut, single-sided tin sign features a classic Coca-Cola policeman figure, an iconic promotional tool used in stores and roadways to reinforce the brand’s presence.
7. Coca-Cola Baird Figure 8 Clock
Sold for: $4,250
This Coca-Cola Baird Clock, circa 1891-1895, is a truly remarkable piece of early Coca-Cola memorabilia, representing one of the earliest known Coca-Cola clocks ever produced. Crafted during the brand’s infancy, this clock markets the beverage as “the ideal brain tonic” good for headaches and relieving exhaustion.
8. 1930s Coca-Cola 5-Cent Fountain Dispenser
Sold for: $8,000
This 1930s Coca-Cola 5¢ Fountain Dispenser is a rare and highly desirable piece of Coca-Cola memorabilia. This six-sided dispenser features the iconic “Drink Coca-Cola” and 5¢ branding on all sides, reminding us repeatedly of simpler (cheaper) times.
9. Coca-Cola ‘Take Home a Carton’ Embossed Tin Sign
Sold for: $6,500
Forget the milk man! A carton of Coke containing six glass bottles for 25 cents? Just imagine if this existed today.
10. Coca-Cola Coin-Operated Vending Machine
Sold for: $14,000
We can’t even use gumball machines for less than a quarter. This vintage Coke vending machine, on the other hand, only charged 5 cents per bottle.
11. Coca-Cola Luncheonette Ice Cream Sign
Sold for: $11,000
This multi-piece Coca-Cola single-sided porcelain sign is a well-preserved example of classic mid-century Coca-Cola advertising. Mounted back-to-back on its original factory can, this sign is colorful and eye-catching, making it ideal for advertising and coveted by Coke collectors.
Interested in learning more about vintage items?
Check out these stories about vintage valuables that could be hiding in your home: 10 Types of Valuable Vintage Fishing Gear, 15 Valuable Vintage Advertising Signs, 10 Vintage Teapots That Made a Splash at Auction, and Vintage John Deere Memorabilia Worth Some Serious Green.
The post 11 Vintage Coca-Cola Items That Are In High Demand appeared first on Wealth Gang.