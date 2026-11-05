11 Vintage Coca-Cola Items That Are In High Demand

Vintage Coca-Cola items are highly collectible (and widely available) at just about every antique store. From iconic porcelain signs to rare vending machines and whimsical advertising displays, vintage Coke memorabilia scratch all the right nostalgia itches. And while they might be sold at antique stores and online shops everywhere, there are some rare pieces that sell for thousands. Here are the most expensive examples we could find.

1. Drink Coca-Cola Rx Porcelain Sign

liveauctioneers.com and Richmond Auctions

Sold for: $17,000

Signs like these were once a staple outside small-town drugstores, where Coca-Cola was often served alongside prescription services (did anyone else’s mother swear by Coke syrup for a stomach ache?). Today, they represent a bygone marketing era, making them highly sought after by collectors and historians alike.

2. 1930 Coca-Cola Countertop Advertising Sign

liveauctioneers.com and Dan Morphy Auctions

Sold for: $6,000

Featuring a reverse glass front panel, this sign glows with classic Coca-Cola charm, making it a standout collectible. Given its rarity, this countertop sign is a testament to Coca-Cola’s rich advertising history and the artistry of early neon craftsmanship, which has progressed significantly over the last 95 years.

3. Coca-Cola Oval Die-Cut Sign

liveauctioneers.com and Dan Morphy Auctions

Sold for: $6,000

This 1926 Coca-Cola die-cut sign, produced by The American Artworks Inc., is a nostalgic example of early Coca-Cola memorabilia. Featuring an illustrated woman holding a fountain glass of Coke, with the iconic Coca-Cola script logo in the background, it’s the visual representation of the brand’s golden era in marketing.

4. Coca-Cola Coffee & Tea Hanging Sign

liveauctioneers.com and Bright Star Antiques Co.

Sold for: $5,900

Advertising a trifecta of beverages, we can visualize this sign on the side of a brick building with flower boxes beneath the windows, on a beautiful summer day as the paper boy buzzes by on his bicycle and the birds chirp.

5. 1949 Coca-Cola Sprite Boy Sign

liveauctioneers.com and Rockabilly Auction Company

Sold for: $5,500

Sprite Boy! Why is this adorable little guy not still around? Coca-Cola seemingly left mascots behind after the polar bear days, but this green-haired boy is advertising gold.

6. 1957 Coca-Cola Policeman & Bottle Metal Sign

liveauctioneers.com and Richmond Auctions

Sold for: $6,000

Designed to capture attention and direct traffic, this 1957 die-cut, single-sided tin sign features a classic Coca-Cola policeman figure, an iconic promotional tool used in stores and roadways to reinforce the brand’s presence.

7. Coca-Cola Baird Figure 8 Clock

liveauctioneers.com and Dan Morphy Auctions

Sold for: $4,250

This Coca-Cola Baird Clock, circa 1891-1895, is a truly remarkable piece of early Coca-Cola memorabilia, representing one of the earliest known Coca-Cola clocks ever produced. Crafted during the brand’s infancy, this clock markets the beverage as “the ideal brain tonic” good for headaches and relieving exhaustion.

8. 1930s Coca-Cola 5-Cent Fountain Dispenser

liveauctioneers.com and Bertoia Auctions

Sold for: $8,000

This 1930s Coca-Cola 5¢ Fountain Dispenser is a rare and highly desirable piece of Coca-Cola memorabilia. This six-sided dispenser features the iconic “Drink Coca-Cola” and 5¢ branding on all sides, reminding us repeatedly of simpler (cheaper) times.

9. Coca-Cola ‘Take Home a Carton’ Embossed Tin Sign

liveuactioneers.com and Dan Morphy Auctions

Sold for: $6,500

Forget the milk man! A carton of Coke containing six glass bottles for 25 cents? Just imagine if this existed today.

10. Coca-Cola Coin-Operated Vending Machine

liveauctioneers.com and Rich Penn Auctions

Sold for: $14,000

We can’t even use gumball machines for less than a quarter. This vintage Coke vending machine, on the other hand, only charged 5 cents per bottle.

11. Coca-Cola Luncheonette Ice Cream Sign

liveauctioneers.com and Rockabilly Auction Company

Sold for: $11,000

This multi-piece Coca-Cola single-sided porcelain sign is a well-preserved example of classic mid-century Coca-Cola advertising. Mounted back-to-back on its original factory can, this sign is colorful and eye-catching, making it ideal for advertising and coveted by Coke collectors.

Interested in learning more about vintage items?

Check out these stories about vintage valuables that could be hiding in your home: 10 Types of Valuable Vintage Fishing Gear, 15 Valuable Vintage Advertising Signs, 10 Vintage Teapots That Made a Splash at Auction, and Vintage John Deere Memorabilia Worth Some Serious Green.

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