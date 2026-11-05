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20 Weird 1970s Food Ads That Project A Groovier Decade

By Matt Staff,

4 days ago

Food ads in the 1970s were a different, far more rad machine. Really, you can see the fascinating differences in the vibe of the times, as demonstrated through the ads of the 1970s. To say that the advertising was a bit groovier would seem to be a fair assessment.

1. Kellogg’s Product 19 (1970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF7cb_1GnXF96t00
robbjuteau / Reddit.com

2. General Mills Monster Cereals (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIjBD_1GnXF96t00
algebramclain / Reddit.com

3. McDonald’s Big Mac Value Meal (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ResQp_1GnXF96t00
Kevin_Finkel / Reddit.com

4. Campbell’s Soup on the Rocks (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCWOq_1GnXF96t00
UserDeleted / Reddit.com

5. Libbyland TV Dinner (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yy6wv_1GnXF96t00
Djf47021 / Reddit.com

6. Stouffer’s Spinach Soufflé (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgVqt_1GnXF96t00
jenn_knits_again / Reddit.com

7. Chef Boyardee Complete Pizza Mix (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6nBX_1GnXF96t00
Slow-moving-sloth / Reddit.com

8. Marathon Candy Bar (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hK6jE_1GnXF96t00
DiosMioMan63 / Reddit.com

9. Hamburger Helper (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bo1J_1GnXF96t00
UserDeleted / Reddit.com

10. Chun King Foods Frozen Dinner (1974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8eKN_1GnXF96t00
Hooverpaul / Reddit.com

11. Libby’s Spread ‘n Heat Pizza (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DR6XR_1GnXF96t00
RobotRollCall24 / Reddit.com

12. Yule Log (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryIto_1GnXF96t00
grsims20 / Reddit.com

13. Kraft Dinners (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XynQI_1GnXF96t00
FNaXQ / Reddit.com

14. Seven Up Candy Bar (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SQKU_1GnXF96t00
robbjuteau / Reddit.com

15. Heinz Spaghetti (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2xz2_1GnXF96t00
TastyCereal2 / Reddit.com

16. Pringles (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuBUX_1GnXF96t00
AxlCobainVedder / Reddit.com

17. Burger King (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yVmI_1GnXF96t00
susierabbit / Reddit.com

18. Betty Crocker Spoon & Bake Cookie Dough (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHNhF_1GnXF96t00
TaimSolas / Reddit.com

19. Leo’s Sandwich Meats (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T07M2_1GnXF96t00
UserDeleted / Reddit.com

20. Streets Neapolitan Log (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TUVB_1GnXF96t00
Vin_du_toilette / Reddit.com

Looking for more retro food content?

Feast your eyes on 11 Dishes We Ate in the ’80s That Were Considered Extra Fancy and 15 Dishes That Defined High-Class Dining in the 1970s. Plus, be sure to check out 14 Dishes From the 1960s That Defined Sophistication.

The post 20 Weird 1970s Food Ads That Project A Groovier Decade appeared first on Wealth Gang.

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