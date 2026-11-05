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20 Weird 1970s Food Ads That Project A Groovier Decade
By Matt Staff,4 days ago
Food ads in the 1970s were a different, far more rad machine. Really, you can see the fascinating differences in the vibe of the times, as demonstrated through the ads of the 1970s. To say that the advertising was a bit groovier would seem to be a fair assessment.
1. Kellogg’s Product 19 (1970)
2. General Mills Monster Cereals (1971)
3. McDonald’s Big Mac Value Meal (1971)
4. Campbell’s Soup on the Rocks (1972)
5. Libbyland TV Dinner (1972)
6. Stouffer’s Spinach Soufflé (1972)
7. Chef Boyardee Complete Pizza Mix (1972)
8. Marathon Candy Bar (1973)
9. Hamburger Helper (1973)
10. Chun King Foods Frozen Dinner (1974)
11. Libby’s Spread ‘n Heat Pizza (1975)
12. Yule Log (1975)
13. Kraft Dinners (1975)
14. Seven Up Candy Bar (1975)
15. Heinz Spaghetti (1975)
16. Pringles (1975)
17. Burger King (1975)
18. Betty Crocker Spoon & Bake Cookie Dough (1975)
19. Leo’s Sandwich Meats (1976)
20. Streets Neapolitan Log (1976)
Looking for more retro food content?
Feast your eyes on 11 Dishes We Ate in the ’80s That Were Considered Extra Fancy and 15 Dishes That Defined High-Class Dining in the 1970s. Plus, be sure to check out 14 Dishes From the 1960s That Defined Sophistication.
The post 20 Weird 1970s Food Ads That Project A Groovier Decade appeared first on Wealth Gang.
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