Food ads in the 1970s were a different, far more rad machine. Really, you can see the fascinating differences in the vibe of the times, as demonstrated through the ads of the 1970s. To say that the advertising was a bit groovier would seem to be a fair assessment.

1. Kellogg’s Product 19 (1970)

robbjuteau / Reddit.com

2. General Mills Monster Cereals (1971)

algebramclain / Reddit.com

3. McDonald’s Big Mac Value Meal (1971)

Kevin_Finkel / Reddit.com

4. Campbell’s Soup on the Rocks (1972)

UserDeleted / Reddit.com

5. Libbyland TV Dinner (1972)

Djf47021 / Reddit.com

6. Stouffer’s Spinach Soufflé (1972)

jenn_knits_again / Reddit.com

7. Chef Boyardee Complete Pizza Mix (1972)

Slow-moving-sloth / Reddit.com

8. Marathon Candy Bar (1973)

DiosMioMan63 / Reddit.com

9. Hamburger Helper (1973)

UserDeleted / Reddit.com

10. Chun King Foods Frozen Dinner (1974)

Hooverpaul / Reddit.com

11. Libby’s Spread ‘n Heat Pizza (1975)

RobotRollCall24 / Reddit.com

12. Yule Log (1975)

grsims20 / Reddit.com

13. Kraft Dinners (1975)

FNaXQ / Reddit.com

14. Seven Up Candy Bar (1975)

robbjuteau / Reddit.com

15. Heinz Spaghetti (1975)

TastyCereal2 / Reddit.com

16. Pringles (1975)

AxlCobainVedder / Reddit.com

17. Burger King (1975)

susierabbit / Reddit.com

18. Betty Crocker Spoon & Bake Cookie Dough (1975)

TaimSolas / Reddit.com

19. Leo’s Sandwich Meats (1976)

UserDeleted / Reddit.com

20. Streets Neapolitan Log (1976)

Vin_du_toilette / Reddit.com

Looking for more retro food content?

Feast your eyes on 11 Dishes We Ate in the ’80s That Were Considered Extra Fancy and 15 Dishes That Defined High-Class Dining in the 1970s. Plus, be sure to check out 14 Dishes From the 1960s That Defined Sophistication.

The post 20 Weird 1970s Food Ads That Project A Groovier Decade appeared first on Wealth Gang.