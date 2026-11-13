Real-time stock information from five New York Stock Exchange Group venues is reaching a new kind of financial software. On November 11, 2026, Pyth Network announced that its Data Marketplace had added NYSE Best Quote and Trades.

The agreement provides appropriately licensed customers with access to exchange-sourced stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) quotes, transactions, and trading notices. It connects established U.S. market-data infrastructure with applications built for blockchain-based finance.

Pyth adds data from five NYSE exchanges

NYSE Best Quote and Trades, or BQT, combines information from NYSE, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas. Each venue operates within NYSE Group, but all five contribute market information to the consolidated product.

The service covers stocks and ETFs traded on those venues, including securities primarily listed on Nasdaq or Cboe. That distinction matters because a company’s listing exchange is not necessarily the only venue where its shares trade.

Pyth serves as an authorized distributor rather than an exchange or stockbroker. NYSE remains the source of its market information, while eligible applications can obtain the dataset through Pyth’s marketplace instead of building a separate delivery connection.

What the NYSE market feed contains

The service provides the best displayed buy and sell prices across participating NYSE Group venues, along with available quantities. These top-of-book quotes describe covered exchanges, not necessarily the best prices available across every U.S. market.

Customers can also receive executed trade prices, primary-market closing prices, and consolidated trading volume. The feed includes transactions reported to the NYSE Trade Reporting Facility, as well as notices about trading halts, resumptions, and short-sale restrictions.

Fun fact: NYSE says BQT draws from 14 multicast channels, separate technical streams carrying different categories of information. Combining those channels produces one market-data product that software can use without displaying 14 individual feeds to its customers.

Where blockchain platforms could use it

A venue offering tokenized stocks or equity perpetual futures could display an NYSE quote beside its own trading price. The comparison would help customers distinguish observed share-market activity from prices quoted for another financial instrument.

Trading-status information creates a separate use. Software can monitor an exchange halt or resumption and update its displays or risk controls. Some regulated tokenized-stock venues must also stop trading when the underlying stock is halted.

Under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s September 17, 2026, conditional exemption, covered tokenized-stock venues must halt alongside the primary listing exchange. Receiving a data message can support compliance, but the legal obligation comes from applicable requirements.

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Customers still need direct NYSE permission

The arrangement does not make proprietary Wall Street prices freely available to every application. Customers must license NYSE BQT directly from NYSE before receiving the information through Pyth, and the relevant exchange agreements continue to govern its use.

Those terms can matter when firms display quotes to customers, process information internally, or redistribute it to other services. The announcement does not establish one universal subscription fee or guarantee that every proposed use will be authorized.

For NYSE, an additional distributor extends the ways approved clients can obtain its information without surrendering licensing control. For software developers, the practical benefit is another integration option, not an exemption from exchange rules.

Nasdaq agreements preceded the NYSE expansion

Pyth’s exchange-data strategy did not begin with NYSE. On June 30, 2026, the company announced that Nasdaq had selected its marketplace for TotalView, a product featuring detailed order-book information and opening and closing auction imbalances.

Pyth then announced approval on September 22 to distribute Nasdaq Basic, which provides real-time top-of-book quotes and trades. Customers seeking that service through the marketplace must obtain Nasdaq’s prior written authorization before receiving its proprietary data.

The arrangements broaden Pyth’s connections to both major U.S. exchange groups, although each dataset has different features and permissions. TotalView provides deeper order-book information, while NYSE BQT consolidates quotes and transactions from five specified venues.

Trading continues beyond the closing bell

NYSE’s regular stock trading session runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time on standard trading days. Blockchain-based derivatives may remain active after those hours, even when the underlying exchange has stopped its regular session.

Pyth separately offers proprietary Indices that calculate prices for selected U.S. equities around the clock. Applications can compare those values with official closing prices, but weekend index readings are not new stock transactions executed on NYSE.

In a November 9 report, Pyth calculated that 49.8% of October trading volume among 25 leading U.S. single-stock perpetual contracts occurred outside regular NYSE hours. The session calculation excluded venues lacking hourly data, including Variational.

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Tokenized shares remain subject to rules

Delivering a stock quote does not transfer ownership, execute a transaction, or give someone shareholder rights. Those outcomes depend on the financial product itself, including its legal structure, custody arrangements and method for recording ownership.

SEC staff distinguished issuer-sponsored tokenized securities from third-party arrangements in January 2026. Some products represent ownership interests, while others provide contractual exposure to prices. Rights to dividends or voting depend on the instrument’s specific terms.

The SEC’s September exemption permits qualifying venues to trade certain tokenized U.S. stocks under conditions that include equivalent shareholder rights. It does not offer blanket permission for every synthetic product or remove obligations tied to investor protections.

Other providers offer different pricing models

The market for blockchain-oriented financial data has other suppliers. On October 29, Chainlink introduced a 24/7 service for traditional assets, including equities, designed to provide reference prices during weekends and market holidays as well as trading sessions.

Chainlink says its off-hours equity values can draw from perpetual futures markets. That approach differs from NYSE BQT’s exchange-reported transactions and quotes, which should not be mistaken for a continuously traded stock price when underlying venues are closed.

Pyth has not published a customer total or delivery-performance benchmark specifically for its new NYSE feed. Its wider significance will depend on licensed adoption, on how applications present the information, and on how reliably they handle differences between exchange and derivative prices.

TL;DR

NYSE access: Pyth added an authorized distribution route for real-time equity and ETF information from five NYSE Group exchanges.

Pyth added an authorized distribution route for real-time equity and ETF information from five NYSE Group exchanges. Feed contents: Customers can receive top-of-book quotes, trades, closing prices, volume figures, and trading-status messages.

Customers can receive top-of-book quotes, trades, closing prices, volume figures, and trading-status messages. Access conditions: Clients still require direct NYSE licensing, and regulatory obligations remain relevant to tokenized stock products.

Clients still require direct NYSE licensing, and regulatory obligations remain relevant to tokenized stock products. Trading hours: Pyth’s separate indices provide off-hours estimates, but those values are not fresh NYSE transactions.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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