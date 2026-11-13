Deutsche Bank officially launched its digital asset custody service on November 11, 2026, allowing paying institutional and corporate clients to store cryptocurrencies through Germany’s largest lender. The launch marks a new step in the bank’s digital finance strategy.

The Frankfurt-based financial institution is initially targeting European customers seeking regulated cryptocurrency storage and transfer services. The offering follows regulatory clearance from German authorities and coincides with plans to explore additional blockchain-based financial products.

From announcement to active service

Deutsche Bank outlined the project on September 16, saying its launch depended on completing regulatory requirements. By November 11, the bank confirmed that the custody operation had begun serving paying customers, rather than remaining a pilot or proposal.

The offering allows professional customers to safeguard and transfer digital holdings to third parties. Deutsche Bank manages the wallets and private keys, leaving clients without the burden of developing and maintaining specialized technical infrastructure themselves.

That distinction matters because custody differs from selling cryptocurrency to consumers. Financial institutions need systems to control access, record approvals, and process transfers, even when their investment decisions and treasury operations occur elsewhere.

Built for professional institutions

Eligible users include corporations, asset managers, hedge funds, brokers, custodians and sovereign institutions, according to the original launch plan. The bank’s current product page also identifies wealth managers and institutional investors among its intended customers.

Access starts in Germany, with cross-border servicing across Europe where regulations allow. Deutsche Bank lists its Frankfurt entity as the operating base, meaning the service’s geographical availability depends on the applicable requirements in individual markets.

Prospective clients must pass the bank’s onboarding and due diligence procedures before accessing the platform. The offering is not a retail cryptocurrency account, and ordinary personal banking customers cannot use it through consumer banking applications.

Bitcoin and Ether lead a five-token list

At launch, the platform supports Bitcoin and Ether, along with three stablecoins or electronic money tokens: USDC, EURC, and EURAU. That initial selection is considerably narrower than the cryptocurrency listings available on many consumer trading exchanges.

USDC is designed to track the U.S. dollar, while EURC and EURAU are euro-denominated tokens. Supporting both currencies gives eligible businesses storage options that extend beyond cryptocurrencies, whose prices fluctuate freely against conventional money.

Deutsche Bank says additional assets could follow after internal product reviews and regulatory assessments. Its development roadmap also includes tokenized financial instruments, which represent ownership or financial claims through digital records maintained on blockchain-based systems.

Source: Stan_pit/Depositphotos

Security rests on keys and layered controls

Cryptocurrency ownership depends on private keys, cryptographic credentials used to authorize transactions. Losing control of those credentials can jeopardize holdings, making secure key management and protection against unauthorized transfers central functions of institutional custody providers.

Deutsche Bank says its system uses hardware security modules, separate warm and offline cold storage, and multiple approvals for sensitive actions. Dividing responsibilities among employees adds procedural checks beyond those provided by password security or by relying on individual operators.

Customers can access the service through the bank’s Autobahn platform or Corporate Bank portal. Published features include multifactor authentication, segregation of client assets and customizable transfer approvals, supported by additional backup and recovery arrangements.

EU regulations define the operating framework

Germany’s financial regulator, BaFin, cleared the launch, which operates under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. These rules establish requirements for companies providing cryptocurrency custody, transfers, and related financial services.

Under Article 60 of MiCA, an existing licensed bank can notify its national supervisor before providing cryptocurrency services. This notification route differs from the separate authorization process generally required for companies without qualifying financial licenses.

Regulatory oversight does not eliminate investment or operational risks. Deutsche Bank warns that digital holdings face market volatility, fraud, cyberattacks and failures involving other companies. Cryptocurrency custody also lacks deposit-guarantee protection comparable to eligible bank deposits.

Agreement explores investment products

Alongside the rollout, Deutsche Bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Asset Management, its majority-owned investment manager. The preliminary agreement opens discussions about combining custody infrastructure with a broader range of digital financial services.

Areas under consideration include tokenized money market funds, cryptocurrency-linked exchange-traded commodities and stablecoin services. The companies are also examining settlement, treasury management and distribution arrangements, although these discussions do not establish that additional products are already available.

The investment manager recently introduced Deutsche Asset Management as its global umbrella brand while retaining DWS as one of its product names. It reported approximately €1.22 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2026.

Source: kle1njke@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Previous projects support the strategy

The launch builds on an agreement Deutsche Bank signed with Swiss technology company Taurus in September 2023. That partnership covered infrastructure for safeguarding cryptocurrencies and creating tokenized assets, providing an earlier foundation for its institutional business ambitions.

In October 2026, Deutsche Bank also handled the €100 million payment for tokenized commercial paper purchased by Siemens. That separate transaction used the Eurosystem’s Pontes settlement infrastructure and demonstrated another practical application of distributed ledger technology.

Fun fact: Deutsche Bank began in Berlin on March 10, 1870, with 76 founding shareholders and a focus on foreign business. Its original international mission preceded the bank’s latest venture into digital financial infrastructure by more than 150 years.

Next steps include overseas expansion

Deutsche Bank has outlined ambitions to expand its custody operation into Asian financial centers in 2027. Gerald Podobnik, co-head of its Corporate Bank, described that direction in October, although specific launch markets and dates remain unconfirmed.

Longer-term plans also include tokenized deposits, digital bonds and closer integration between custody and settlement. Deutsche Bank Research estimates that the market for tokenized assets, excluding stablecoins, grew from approximately $10 billion in January 2025 to $39 billion in September 2026.

How quickly this business grows remains uncertain. Deutsche Bank has not publicly detailed the number of paying custody clients or the value of their holdings, leaving actual adoption to be assessed as operations develop beyond the initial rollout.

TL;DR

Live custody: Deutsche Bank launched its institutional cryptocurrency storage service on November 11, 2026, following completion of regulatory requirements in Germany.

Deutsche Bank launched its institutional cryptocurrency storage service on November 11, 2026, following completion of regulatory requirements in Germany. Institutional access: The service initially targets eligible European corporations, professional investors, financial institutions, and sovereign customers rather than everyday retail banking users.

The service initially targets eligible European corporations, professional investors, financial institutions, and sovereign customers rather than everyday retail banking users. Supported assets: Bitcoin, Ether, USDC, EURC, and EURAU are initially supported, with additional digital assets and tokenized financial instruments under consideration.

Bitcoin, Ether, USDC, EURC, and EURAU are initially supported, with additional digital assets and tokenized financial instruments under consideration. Regulatory oversight: BaFin supervises the service within Europe’s MiCA framework, although regulatory safeguards do not eliminate cryptocurrency market, security, or operational risks.

BaFin supervises the service within Europe’s MiCA framework, although regulatory safeguards do not eliminate cryptocurrency market, security, or operational risks. Future expansion: Deutsche Bank is exploring tokenized investment products with Deutsche Asset Management and has outlined plans to expand into Asian financial centers in 2027.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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