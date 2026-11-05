“A big quarter for Circle,” CEO says as staff cuts emerge

Circle reported $865 million in third-quarter revenue and reserve income on November 4, 2026, while disclosing that it had reduced its workforce by approximately 5%. The announcement placed strong earnings and staffing cuts in the same financial report.

Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Allaire called the period “a big quarter for Circle.” The company also posted $226 million in net income, with $182 million in revenue recognized from a private presale of its ARC blockchain token.

Circle posts higher revenue and earnings

Revenue and reserve income climbed 17% from a year earlier to $865 million for the quarter ended September 30. Net income from continuing operations increased 5% to $226 million, according to Circle’s earnings release.

Diluted earnings were $0.84 a share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and above analysts’ expectations. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 85% to $317 million, although that figure excludes certain expenses.

The results delivered a stronger headline than the company’s underlying revenue mix suggests. A sizable portion came from a token presale, while the income generated from assets backing USDC actually declined compared with 2025.

Workforce cuts accompany a profitable quarter

Circle disclosed a reduction of approximately 5% of its workforce and recorded $9.1 million in restructuring charges. The costs included severance, notice-period payments, employee benefits and other expenses associated with the staffing changes.

The company said the restructuring was intended to align its organization with its operating model and strategic priorities. Its filing did not identify the affected departments or specify exactly how many employees had lost their positions.

The disclosure arrived alongside announcements about new technology and payments partnerships. Circle has invested in artificial intelligence, but its public explanation did not establish that AI was responsible for the staff cuts or identify a single cause.

ARC token presale lifts reported revenue

Circle recognized approximately $182 million from agreements to sell ARC, the native token of its new blockchain. That amount accounted for more than one-fifth of the quarter’s reported revenue and reserve income.

The agreements covered approximately 807.5 million tokens at $0.30 each, representing roughly $242.2 million in gross proceeds. Circle recognized about 75% of those proceeds in the quarter as token delivery and network-launch milestones were met.

Excluding that $182 million contribution, quarterly revenue and reserve income would have been approximately $683 million, compared with about $740 million a year earlier. This calculation illustrates the presale’s effect; it is not Circle’s reported revenue figure.

Source: MuhammadAlimaki/Depositphotos

USDC activity grows while reserve returns decline

USDC recorded $13.9 trillion in on-chain transaction volume, a 49% increase from the previous year’s quarter. Average circulation reached $73.3 billion, up 8%, while quarter-end circulation stood at $73.9 billion, essentially unchanged year over year.

Reserve income fell 8% to $658 million as the return on assets backing USDC declined. Higher average circulation partly offset the drop, but reserve earnings remained Circle’s largest individual source of revenue.

Fun fact: Circle minted approximately $104 billion in USDC and redeemed another $104 billion during the quarter. Those $208 billion in combined issuances and redemptions show how much the token moved into and out of circulation.

Arc enters service with institutional participation

Circle launched Arc’s public mainnet on September 16, with more than 100 institutional and ecosystem builders participating. The blockchain is intended to support payments and financial applications that can transfer value through digital infrastructure.

Circle minted an initial supply of 10 billion ARC tokens ahead of the launch. The company says the tokens are intended for network security, utility and governance as Arc works toward a proof-of-stake transition in 2027.

The launch expands Circle’s business beyond issuing USDC, but it does not make the presale contribution recurring revenue. Future income will depend on adoption, economic arrangements and the services developed on the network.

Payments deals extend Circle’s distribution reach

Circle Payments Network ended the quarter at an annualized transaction-volume rate of $41.3 billion, with 205 financial institutions enrolled. The annualized figure describes a run rate, not the actual value processed over the three-month period.

Binance completed a $100 million equity investment in September and renewed a five-year commercial agreement with Circle. The arrangement focuses on promoting access to USDC through the exchange, particularly in emerging markets.

Circle also signed an agreement to acquire Singapore-based Tazapay, whose annualized payment volume exceeds $25 billion. The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Source: kvickys /Depositphotos

Costs and guidance provide a fuller picture

Distribution, transaction and other costs fell 8% to $412 million, helping lift revenue less distribution costs to $453 million. Operating expenses nevertheless increased as Circle invested in infrastructure, technology and marketing.

Management maintained its full-year forecast of $310 million to $330 million in other revenue. That guidance includes the ARC presale contribution, meaning projected revenue from other products is considerably smaller than the overall range suggests.

The company reported 7.3 million blockchain wallets holding more than $10 in USDC, up 16% from a year earlier. These are qualifying wallet addresses, not necessarily 7.3 million distinct customers.

What investors and employees are watching

Allaire highlighted USDC usage, the Arc launch and expanding partnerships as evidence of Circle’s momentum. Those developments broaden its operations, but higher blockchain transaction volume does not automatically generate comparable increases in revenue.

Future results will test how much payments and network services can contribute without another large token presale. Interest rates also matter because returns on the assets backing USDC remain central to Circle’s financial performance.

For employees, the company has disclosed a roughly 5% reduction without detailing the teams affected. For investors, the question is how Circle converts growing stablecoin activity into repeatable earnings after a quarter heavily influenced by presale revenue.

TL;DR

Earnings: Circle reported $865 million in third-quarter revenue and reserve income, up 17%, and $226 million in net income.

Circle reported $865 million in third-quarter revenue and reserve income, up 17%, and $226 million in net income. Workforce: The company reduced headcount by approximately 5% and recorded $9.1 million in restructuring charges.

The company reduced headcount by approximately 5% and recorded $9.1 million in restructuring charges. Revenue mix: Around $182 million came from the ARC token presale, while reserve income fell 8%.

Around $182 million came from the ARC token presale, while reserve income fell 8%. Expansion: USDC transaction volume rose 49%, Arc launched publicly, and Circle advanced partnerships with Binance and Tazapay.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

Read More From This Brand: