U.S. regulators clear crypto-style stock futures for the first time

U.S. traders can now access a type of stock derivative previously associated mainly with cryptocurrency exchanges. On November 3, 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission cleared perpetual contracts tied to individual companies, and Kalshi introduced its first four stock markets.

The opening has an immediate complication. A Wall Street-backed trade group challenged the decision in federal court, and a judge questioned the regulator’s legal authority while declining to halt the contracts on an emergency basis.

CFTC decision opens a new trading category

CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig announced that equity perpetual futures had been deemed approved under Regulation 40.3. The contracts can trade on eligible futures exchanges also notice-registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer security futures.

Unlike an outright purchase of company shares, these contracts create financial exposure to changes in a stock’s price. They expand the derivatives available through U.S.-regulated venues without turning their customers into shareholders of the underlying companies.

Selig said the initiative offers a regulated alternative to offshore markets where perpetual trading has expanded. The November 3 announcement established a legal pathway for qualifying exchanges, not a blanket approval for every proposed contract or trading platform.

How a futures contract can have no expiration

Ordinary futures contracts expire on specified dates, so investors maintaining exposure generally must replace them as expiration approaches. Perpetual futures remove the scheduled deadline, allowing positions to remain open unless closed, liquidated, or terminated under the contract’s terms.

A funding mechanism helps prevent prices from drifting too far from the underlying asset. If a perpetual contract trades above its reference price, long holders generally pay short holders; the direction reverses when the contract trades below the reference price.

Traders can take long positions when expecting prices to rise and short positions when expecting prices to fall. Leverage increases the market exposure supported by posted collateral, multiplying potential returns but also magnifying losses and the likelihood of forced liquidation.

Kalshi launches contracts tied to four companies

Kalshi began offering perpetual stock contracts on November 3, listing Qualcomm, McDonald’s, Amgen and Costco. Its platform identifies Kalshi Prime LLC as the provider and displays a maximum leverage of 4.9x across those initial four markets.

Each Kalshi stock contract represents 0.02 shares of price exposure, so 50 contracts are equivalent to the price movement of one underlying share. A trader therefore receives a derivative payoff, not actual stock ownership or shareholder voting rights.

Kalshi’s published guide states that access is subject to eligibility checks and that the products follow scheduled trading hours. Unlike some cryptocurrency perpetual markets, these stock contracts cannot necessarily be opened or closed at any moment of the week.

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Funding and dividends change the calculation

For its stock perpetuals, Kalshi calculates funding once daily at 4 PM Eastern. Positive funding means long holders pay short holders; negative funding reverses that payment, adding a holding cost or credit separate from transaction fees.

Cash dividends are also handled differently from direct share ownership. According to Kalshi’s contract guidance, dividend-related cash adjustments credit long positions and debit short positions, while stock splits and certain corporate actions can change contract terms.

Market closures add another practical difference. When a contract is unavailable for trading, the underlying shares may still respond to news, leaving customers unable to exit immediately and exposed to a different reopening price.

Existing law underpins an unusual approval

The Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000 created a framework for jointly regulated security futures. The CFTC classified the new perpetual products under that framework, although market participants dispute whether the contracts legally qualify as futures.

The CFTC and SEC signed a coordination agreement in March 2026 covering regulatory boundaries, surveillance, and clearing. Separately, SEC filings give the securities regulator a 60-day window to abrogate Kalshi’s exchange rule change after it takes effect.

Fun fact: Stock futures are not new to America. The CFTC records that trading in traditional single-stock futures began on November 8, 2002, through OneChicago and NQLX, more than two decades before the perpetual contracts arrived.

New York Stock Exchange owner develops a separate venue

Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced an agreement with Trade[XYZ] on October 29 to develop U.S.-regulated perpetual markets using technology associated with Hyperliquid, a decentralized derivatives trading platform.

The proposal would encompass exposure to stocks, commodities, currencies, and digital assets, supported by a dedicated trading and clearing structure. ICE plans to operate the regulated market and make a strategic investment in Trade[XYZ].

The venture remains a proposal, not a completed launch. ICE says it needs regulatory approvals and intends to distribute products through retail-facing partners, while keeping the venture distinct from its established institutional futures operations.

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A federal lawsuit puts the legal classification at risk

The Capital Markets Alliance, whose members include Cboe Global Markets, Citadel Securities and Healthy Markets Association, filed suit on November 3. It argues that single-stock perpetuals are security-based swaps subject to distinct restrictions, rather than security futures.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni declined to grant an emergency order blocking trading. Nevertheless, she indicated the challengers were likely to prevail on their argument about the CFTC’s authority, leaving the ultimate classification for further proceedings.

The CFTC has a November 6 deadline to respond to the preliminary-injunction motion, followed by a November 10 reply deadline for the challengers. Those dates describe scheduled filings, not a final judicial decision or guaranteed trading timetable.

Investors face market risks and regulatory uncertainty

Kalshi warns that perpetual futures can result in the loss of committed funds and additional margin demands. A relatively small move in a stock can have a much larger effect on the available collateral of a leveraged position.

The broader market structure is also developing. The CFTC has scheduled a December 15 roundtable on potential 24-hour derivatives trading, including overnight operations, infrastructure and staffing, but that discussion does not authorize universal round-the-clock stock trading.

For readers, the distinction between regulatory clearance and investment suitability remains crucial. The contracts are available on specified venues under particular rules, while their legal status, trading conditions, and future expansion remain subject to ongoing developments.

TL;DR

CFTC approves stock perpetual futures: On November 3, the regulator cleared a path for eligible U.S. exchanges to list individual-stock perpetual futures under joint regulatory oversight.

On November 3, the regulator cleared a path for eligible U.S. exchanges to list individual-stock perpetual futures under joint regulatory oversight. Kalshi launches four stock markets: Kalshi introduced contracts tied to Qualcomm, McDonald’s, Amgen, and Costco, offering up to 4.9x leverage and daily funding arrangements.

Kalshi introduced contracts tied to Qualcomm, McDonald’s, Amgen, and Costco, offering up to 4.9x leverage and daily funding arrangements. ICE plans a separate trading platform: Intercontinental Exchange and Trade[XYZ] are developing a U.S.-regulated perpetual futures platform, but the project still requires regulatory approval.

Intercontinental Exchange and Trade[XYZ] are developing a U.S.-regulated perpetual futures platform, but the project still requires regulatory approval. Legal challenges and trading risks remain: A federal lawsuit questions the CFTC’s authority, while traders face funding charges, margin requirements, and restrictions on closing positions.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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