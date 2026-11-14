In the summer, we talked about Waffle House coming to Waco, Texas, and honestly, I couldn’t be more thrilled! I’m tired of making the trip to Austin just to enjoy an All-Star Special, cheesy grits, and hash browns smothered, covered, and loaded with all the toppings.

Well, here’s some even better news – on top of the one we heard about being built at 2301 South New Road near the Cinemark and Top Golf entertainment district, there’s another on the way for Waco!

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24-Hour Breakfast Craving? New Details Drop on Waco’s 2nd Upcoming Waffle House

According to KWTX, a new filing has been made about the popular breakfast chain opening up a second location in Waco! A project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows construction is expected to begin in September 2027 on second location at 722 S. 7th Street near Baylor University. The proposed 2nd location Waffle House will be approximately 1,840 square feet and is estimated to cost around $300,000, with construction scheduled to wrap up in February 2028.

The previously announced Waffle House is scheduled to start being built in March of 2027 and be completed in August.

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Everything We Know About the Waffle House Outpost Headed to Waco

The 2nd restaurant will be located at 722 S. 7th Street, near Baylor University. So, Waco, keep your eyes peeled for that familiar yellow sign because Waffle House is officially making its way to Central Texas! And, they like it so much, they’re going to do it twice! I don’t know about you, but I’m already thinking about my first All-Star Special!