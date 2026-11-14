(KMDL-FM)We received a message from a lady who asked us not to mention her name, and she had a question about something she found attached to her car. This is what the “device” looked like. Not the actual device from her vehicle but we looked it up online.

Amazon.com

The device was small in size, made of plastic, and was attached to the vehicle’s bumper. She didn’t know what it was; her husband was offshore, so needless to say she was concerned. That is what led us to this discovery.

Turns Out The Device Was Put On Her Car to Help Keep Her Safe

In the world of the outdoorsmen, the thrill of the hunt often comes from being able to outwit the game they are attempting to harvest. The fact that the “game” wins more times than not should suggest something to you about the “wit” of those of us who choose to “Get Outdoors,” as our friends at Lafayette Shooters like to say.

By the way, we are really digging the new sign on Ambassador Caffery Parkway; nice.

Bruce Mikels/TSM Staff Photo

Humans Use Technology To Outsmart Animals We are Supposed to be Smarter Than

Because here at the top of the food chain, we are always attempting to use technology to aid in our quest to harvest game; you can bet we’ve got gadgets. Personally, I was surprised to learn about the effectiveness of electronic callers and powered speakers. Wait, is that even legal? In some instances, like that, the technology or the gadget works well; other times it can be questionable at best.

READ MORE: Louisiana Hunter Cited: Used Illegal Equipment to Harvest Deer

That’s the trouble, at least in my case: with calling, I don’t know how to do it, or at least do it well enough that I can attain the kind of reaction I am hoping for. I also don’t do well at sitting still, which is why deer hunting has been something I am never invited to be a part of. Still, if there were a gadget, a device that you could use to bring the deer closer

Want Deer? Just Whistle, No, Wait, What Exactly Does a Deer Whistle Do?

Amazon.com

Since we were prompted by the listener’s submission and query of “What is this,” I did some research, and I stumbled across the term “Deer Whistle”. My feeble brain did this math: “Duck + Call = Something you blow to call ducks, therefore Deer + Whistle = Something you blow to call deer”.

I would have never guessed that a Deer Whistle is an attachment for your car. You attach it to the bumper of your vehicle; The motion of your vehicle forces air into the “whistle”. The frequency of the sound the whistle is tuned to is one that deer find to be irritating. Because the animals don’t want to be around an irritating sound, the theory is that the deer whistle will keep the deer from jumping out in front of your vehicle.

The lady’s husband had placed the whistle on her car to help her avoid deer. The lady did say they lived in a rural area and seeing wildlife on the roadway is common. The husband just forgot to mention he had installed the device on his wife’s vehicle.

Do Deer Whistles Really Work?

Let me answer that question with this question: “How many folks do you know who have a ‘coffee pod’ coffee maker, doesn’t matter the brand”? You know quite a few people who would answer “yes” to that question. The reason so many people have one of those devices is because it works. Now, how many “Deer Whistle” owners do you know? I will wait while you get out a pencil and draw your own conclusions.

Photo by Margarita Shtyfura on Unsplash

But before you lean too far in the wrong direction on this one, the Save-A-Deer Whistle company, which makes an official product, says they have sold more than 2 million units worldwide. I have never met any of those 2 million people, and I have been as far as Cankton and beyond in my travels. Maybe I just don’t know the right people.

What Does Science Say About the Effectiveness of Adding a Deer Whistle to Your Car?

I am sure if you ask the folks at Save-A-Deer that question, they will say their product does what it claims to do. The University of Georgia did a study in 2007, and those results suggested a less-than-favorable outcome for anyone hoping the Deer Whistle would be a confirmed deterrent to automotive/wildlife encounters.

Photo by Naveen Naidu on Unsplash

The study found three different areas where the product might not perform as well as expected. The lack of sound, or the lack of sound at high frequency, was noted as an issue. If the vehicle wasn’t traveling fast enough, there wouldn’t be enough airflow to create a sound, much less a sound at the much higher frequency needed to have any effect on deer.

If You Live In a Rural Area, a Deer Whistle Might Work Better For You

The study also cited that road noise on busier roadways would drown out any sound created by the whistle. The study noted the increased effects of ambient sound on the device at normal highway and roadway speeds. The range isn’t very wide either. The deer would almost need to be standing on the shoulder to be affected by the whistle.

Photo by Emmanuel Munoz on Unsplash

The third aspect of the study sums up basically any discussion you can have about deer. Deer, as a species, are very unpredictable. The sound of a whistle ( if they can hear it) might confuse the easily confused animal even more, resulting in an unpredictable deer/car incident.

READ MORE: Top 10 Lafayette Intersections Where the Most Crashes Are Reported

Regardless, it is that time of year; deer and cars are meeting by accident for the next several months, and the likelihood of that is on the rise. Be cognizant of what’s lurking on the side of the road, especially as you drive through the countryside near dawn and dusk.

Now, which of the whitetail’s friends are you also most likely to meet by accident while driving?Click here to view photo gallery