It’s been a few weeks since we checked in on the gas prices in Texas, and the good news is they are still falling. Although prices remain high, they are finally following the downward trend.

How Much Is Gas in Texas This Week?

According to AAA Texas, the average price of gas in Texas is $3.58, which is still 94 cents higher than last year at this time. The city paying the least right now is still McAllen at $3.29. El Paso is still paying the highest at $4.03. Midland had the highest increase this week, with a 10-cent jump from last week. The average price of diesel in Texas is $5.68 per gallon.

Texas Gas Prices by City

Amarillo: $3.84 – Last week: $3.98 – down 14 cents from last week

Lubbock: $3.73 – Last week: $3.92 – down 19 cents from last week

Midland: $3.73 – Last week: $3.63 – up 10 cents from last week

Odessa: $3.70 – Last week: $3.64 – up 6 cents from last week

Tyler: $3.59 – Last week: $3.66 – down 7 cents from last week

Abilene: $3.67 – Last week: $3.69 – down 2 cents from last week

El Paso: $4.03 – Last week: $4.12 – down 9 cents from last week

See what other Texas cities are paying here.

Why Are Gas Prices Dropping in Texas?

Lower crude oil prices are helping ease pressure at the pump, providing some welcome relief for drivers, said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. However, gasoline prices can change quickly, and fluctuations remain possible as we approach the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday.

AAA Texas reported crude in the upper $80s to lower $90s per barrel range, but according to OilPrice.com, the price for a barrel of Brent crude is $97.90, while WTI crude is at $90.31.

Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, while diesel declined in most, as refinery maintenance wraps up and seasonal demand continues to fade with the onset of cooler weather, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

What Could Change Gas Prices Before the Holidays?

De Haan went on to say that gas prices are still determined by whether new attacks occur or a truce happens around the Strait of Hormuz, and that the Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries will likely dictate gas prices as we head into the holidays.

For now, enjoy the lower gas prices, and let’s hope they continue to drop. It would be nice to pay $3 or less per gallon for gas again.

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