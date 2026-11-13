TEXAS — If you’ve spent much time in Texas, chances are you’ve encountered Big Red. Some people love it, some can’t quite get past the bright red color, and others say it tastes like bubblegum. Whatever your opinion, this Texas-born soda has been around for nearly 90 years.

But it wasn’t always called Big Red. In fact, it started out with a name that probably wouldn’t look quite as familiar on a convenience store cooler.

Big Red Got Its Start in Waco

Big Red was created in Waco in 1937 by Grover Thomsen and R.H. Roark. It was originally introduced as Sun Tang Red Cream Soda.

And the story behind its name is pretty good, too.

According to the American Beverage Association, a popular bit of Big Red lore says two golf caddies in San Antonio started calling the drink “Big Red,” and the nickname eventually stuck. The association describes the story as a legend, so it’s probably best enjoyed as a fun piece of the soda’s history rather than a documented fact.

The name itself also has a little history. Some accounts say the drink became Sun Tang Big Red Cream Soda in 1959 before being shortened to Big Red in 1969. The Texas Tribune and other historical accounts describe that progression, while the American Beverage Association highlights the 1969 name change.

So, What Flavor Is Big Red Supposed to Be?

This is where things get interesting.

Despite that unmistakable red color, Big Red isn’t simply a cherry or strawberry soda. Its distinctive flavor comes from a combination of lemon and orange extracts or oils blended with vanilla, giving it that cream-soda character.

That combination may help explain why people have such a hard time agreeing on what it tastes like.

Bubblegum? Cream soda? Something fruity? Maybe it just tastes like Big Red.

And in Texas, there’s another pairing worth mentioning: Big Red and barbecue. The sweet soda has become especially associated with barbacoa in San Antonio, where it’s often enjoyed alongside the savory breakfast staple.

Texas Highways has a great look at how Big Red became an unofficial barbecue companion, including the history of red soda at Texas barbecues that goes back even further than the drink itself.

Nearly 90 Years Later, Texans Still Have Opinions

Big Red has come a long way from its early days as Sun Tang Red Cream Soda in Waco. Today, it’s a familiar Texas favorite with a name and flavor that are hard to mistake for anything else.

And apparently, describing that flavor is still a challenge.

And here’s another fun Waco connection: Big Red and Dr Pepper share more than a hometown. Both brands are now part of Keurig Dr Pepper. If you’re curious about another piece of Waco’s soda history, we learned about the historic Dr Pepper House, which has since been turned into a vacation rental.

Read More: Inside Waco’s 1885 Dr Pepper House Turned Luxe Airbnb

So let’s settle absolutely nothing, but have a little fun with it: What does Big Red taste like to you?