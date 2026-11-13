Thanksgiving is nearly here, and Texas Tech sports has you covered. Let them do the planning as the family spends time together in the kitchen and in the living room.

There are a total of three exciting games lined up on Thanksgiving day, so let’s see what we have to look forward to as the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders prepare for battle.

Thanksgiving Day College Football

Of course, we can’t mention Texas Tech sports without including Red Raider football. Especially after the incredible and undefeated first half of the season they blessed us with.

On Thursday, November 26, Texas Tech will host TCU for the special Thanksgiving game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and live coverage will be provided by ESPN. That is, of course, if you don’t already have your tickets to watch the game in person.

Texas Tech Men’s Basketball

It’s unclear what exact time the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team will hit the court on Thanksgiving this year, but we do know that they will be traveling to Las Vegas to play at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Their opponent will either be Oregon or St. John’s. It all just depends on how well both teams do until that point. Texas Tech will be fresh off an away game against Louisville just two days beforehand, so let’s hope they get their rest to blow away the competition on Thanksgiving day.

Lady Raider Basketball

Finally, Texas Tech Women’s Basketball will pack up and head to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thanksgiving to face the Air Force team. Tip off is at 4:30 p.m. at the Elridge Blake Sports & Fitness Center.

Check out their full game schedule this season from the Texas Tech Athletics website.

So, however you spend your Thanksgiving, just make sure to leave some time in the day for Texas Tech sports. After all, once you’re stuffed with turkey, the only thing you CAN do is sit on the couch and enjoy the game.