Canyon is home to one of the largest roadside attractions in the state of Texas, and its name is Tex Randall. Tex is about to get an upgrade and a change of clothes.

How Did Tex Randall Get His Start in Canyon?

It all started in 1959 when Harry Wheeler built a statue for a western store in Canyon. Tex Randall is the biggest cowboy in Canyon and the second biggest in the state of Texas, standing 47 feet tall. Big Tex beats him by 8 feet. Did you know Tex Randall actually had real Levi’s jeans when he was built? Amarillo used to have a Levi’s factory, and a special pair of gigantic Levi’s jeans were created just for Tex Randall.

But the jeans didn’t last forever, because we all know what that West Texas wind can do. A truck crashed into his boot, leaving a huge hole in the statue.

How Many Times Has Tex Randall Been Restored?

After a few years, Tex wasn’t looking so great, and a plan to restore him was made. Tex Randall was first restored in 1987. Tex originally sported a cigarette, but it was time for him to quit cold turkey. During the restoration, they switched the cigarette out for a spur. Tex just stood there, deteriorating in the Texas Panhandle elements for the next 29 years.

I grew up in Hereford, and as a child, I always knew when we were about to be in Amarillo because of Tex. I vividly remember how rough Tex looked back then; his fingers that once held the cigarette and spur were hanging, missing concrete flesh, and all twisted and deformed. It was kind of frightening. He was like that for a long, long time.

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In 2013, the Texas Department of Transportation built a park around the popular statue and lit a fire under people who were on a mission to fix Tex. In 2016, Tex Randall got a big old makeover. He was restored, got a new outfit, and was moved to a spot here in Canyon.

Photo Courtesy of James Haynes

What Is Planned for Tex Randall’s 2027 Makeover?

Now, 10 years later, it’s time for a makeover. Tex Randall is ready to change his duds. According to Aubrey Miller with Canyon Main Street, there are plans for 2027 to give Tex a new set of clothes. At this time, the Tex Randall Board of Directors is still discussing the next restoration.

It’s highly likely that Tex will receive a fresh paint job, along with a new boot box and an updated boot design.

Photo Courtesy of James Haynes

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They should just clearcoat it as it sits. UV protection clearcoat. Lock in your patina. I think it adds charm the way it is right now. It’s not horribly weathered. Speaks to the quality of the paint job and the skill of the lady who painted it – A local Canyon Resident

Every cowboy needs a new wardrobe every so often, and after 10 years, Tex is ready to step into the dressing room and change his clothes.

Our goal is to honor his history while ensuring the restoration is both practical and sustainable. – Audry Miller

When Will Tex Randall’s New Look Arrive?

According to Miller, this project is still about a year out. We’ll keep you updated on his journey and share how you can help with Tex’s next restoration.