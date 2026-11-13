Baylor University officials say that Student Life administrators issued a formal letter to Phi Kappa Chi following allegations of hazing. This followed the fraternity’s absence from homecoming festivities.

Baylor Investigates Hazing Allegations Involving Local Fraternity

While university representatives acknowledged the letter, they did not give any details. The University said student conduct issues must remain confidential.

Absence From Homecoming Celebrations

Rumors started to spread after the fraternity didn’t show up for a dress rehearsal.

Pigskin Revue: Despite securing second place in the spring All-University Sing competition, a finish that traditionally guarantees a performance slot, Phi Chi missed Wednesday evening’s dress rehearsal.

Homecoming Parade: Campus reports indicate the organization was also pulled from participating in the traditional float competition.

Allegations of New-Member Abuse

According to the Baylor Lariat, a source familiar with the fraternity’s onboarding procedures described an intense environment where prospective members were hazed including:

Verbal Harassment: New members were allegedly subjected to shouting, derogatory insults, and berating.

Sleep Deprivation: The report claims students were kept awake for prolonged periods while being monitored to prevent sleep.

Academic Interference: Chapter expectations reportedly pressured recruits to prioritize fraternity duties over mandatory coursework.

Prior Conduct Record

This inquiry follows previous disciplinary action recorded in Baylor’s Hazing Transparency Report. In March 2025, the university found Phi Kappa Chi responsible for hazing violations that caused undue mental stress and humiliation. That infraction resulted in chapter probation running from April 2025 through May 2026.

Baylor’s Definition of Hazing

Baylor defines hazing as any action that threatens a student’s physical or mental health, safety, or personal dignity as a condition of joining or maintaining membership. University policies strictly prohibit hazing across all pledge and new-member education programs.