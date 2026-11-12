What Really Happens If Your Child Fails the STAAR Test in Texas?

If you’ve got kids in Texas public schools, then you’re probably already pretty familiar with the annual stress fest known as STAAR testing.

Kids get nervous. Parents get nervous. Teachers have nightmares about what kind of questions will be on it. It’s a whole thing.

So, what actually happens if your kid fails the test? Will they have to repeat a grade? Let’s take a deeper dive into what happens when things go wrong with your child’s STAAR test.

What Happens If Your Child Fails STAAR?

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According to the Texas Education Agency, students who don’t meet the required standards usually receive extra academic support. The support may include tutoring or instruction from a teacher specially designated to assist them.

For grades 3-8, a failing score alone does NOT determine whether or not a student will advance to the next grade.

Things are a little bit different for high school students.

If your high schooler fails, additional testing requirements will be tied to graduation.

Texas is Saying Goodbye to STAAR

This is a pretty interesting development.

Texas is actually replacing STAAR beginning in the 2027-2028 school year.

Under House Bill 8, the new testing system will be spread out throughout the entire school year, instead of relying on the strict STAAR format.

Important Reminder: One Test Does NOT Define Your Kiddo

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I struggled horribly with standardized math testing when I was a kid. I even failed remedial college math in college a whopping THREE times.

Math and I have never been friends. Never.

Struggling with a subject does not mean a kid is stupid, and one test certainly shouldn’t determine their self-worth.

If your kid fails STAAR, it’s not the end of the world. I promise.

Work with their teachers to help them get the support they need.

And maybe give them a hug instead of a lecture.

A hug would have gone a long way for me. I thought my life was over because I couldn’t figure out Algebra.

Turns out, I was wrong.